‘Time is up’, ‘Needs to go’ – These Portsmouth fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Portsmouth’s poor start to the season continued yesterday as they were beaten by Wigan at Fratton Park.

Having missed out on promotion in the play-offs last season, many expected Pompey to be in the mix for a top two finish and whilst that could happen, they’ve had a dreadful start.

Successive goalless draws frustrated the fans and they were then beaten 2-1 by the Latics after another uninspiring display.

As you would expect, that angered the support who are not happy with results under boss Kenny Jackett and particularly the style of play the team has under the former Wolves chief.

Therefore, the pressure is seriously building on the manager and it’s fair to say that a significant percentage of the fans want to see the owners make a change ahead of the game against Burton Albion in League One next week.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Jackett from Twitter…

Time to sack Jackett @Pompey, losing to Wigan who are awful! Lack of ambition, no direction, lost the fans and now the players, act now to save our season! #jackettout — Matt Boucher (@mattboucher25) September 26, 2020

Sorry but time to join the chorus… Time at the bar for Kenny, sorry he seems a genuine guy who doesn't wear his emotions on his sleeve, but that players and the fans need that right now. The club needs a leader, we don't have one! — Chris Gibbs (@ChrisGibbs81) September 26, 2020

The fans don't want you here. The players have stopped playing for you. Time is up. — Matt (@PragmaticFrog) September 26, 2020

Jacket needs to go now!!! — Ian robinson (@Ianrobi23151941) September 26, 2020

Another stale, unintelligent, uninspiring, square, laboured performance under an outdated manager with no new ideas. He's failed in what he was employed to do and the worst thing is we all saw it coming. — Liam Emerson (@liam_emerson) September 26, 2020

Try dress it up how you want, we are not good enough and never will be until he’s gone — George Palmer (@palmer_george) September 26, 2020

JACKETT OUT — rob taylor (@rockettkb) September 26, 2020