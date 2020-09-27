Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Time is up’, ‘Needs to go’ – These Portsmouth fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Portsmouth’s poor start to the season continued yesterday as they were beaten by Wigan at Fratton Park.

Having missed out on promotion in the play-offs last season, many expected Pompey to be in the mix for a top two finish and whilst that could happen, they’ve had a dreadful start.

Successive goalless draws frustrated the fans and they were then beaten 2-1 by the Latics after another uninspiring display.

As you would expect, that angered the support who are not happy with results under boss Kenny Jackett and particularly the style of play the team has under the former Wolves chief.

Therefore, the pressure is seriously building on the manager and it’s fair to say that a significant percentage of the fans want to see the owners make a change ahead of the game against Burton Albion in League One next week.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Jackett from Twitter…


