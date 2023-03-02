“Time is surely up” – Gareth Ainsworth faces QPR player decision this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s set to be an interesting summer at QPR as Gareth Ainsworth looks to make changes to the squad.

The head coach will have plenty of player decisions to make in the upcoming window, including over Olamide Shodipo.

The 25-year-old winger is a product of the Championship club’s academy but has struggled to breakthrough.

He’s on loan at Lincoln City at the moment and his R’s contract is up in the summer.

With that in mind, we asked our FLW writers what the west London club should do with Shodipo in the summer…

Josh Cole

Time is surely up for Shodipo at QPR this summer as he has ultimately failed to make a lasting impact at senior level for the club during his career to date.

Before being loaned out to Lincoln City in January, the winger did not score a goal or provide an assist in the 11 league appearances that he made for the R’s.

Having recorded an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.14 in the Championship, Shodipo may have to drop down a level on a permanent basis in order to feature week-in, week-out next season.

With his contract set to expire in June, it would not be at all surprising if QPR opt against offering him fresh terms.

Ned Holmes

It’s time for Olamide Shodipo to leave Loftus Road, in my eyes.

In an ideal world, Gareth Ainsworth would want to run the rule over the winger but he might not get the chance to do that.

The R’s academy product is 25 now and has shown no real signs of breaking through while his time at Lincoln City has been underwhelming.

The best thing for both parties would be a fresh start elsewhere and that means letting him leave as a free agent.

Ainsworth should be allowed to lead the rebuild, though, and if he wants to keep hold of Shodipo then he should be able to.

Billy Mulley

It is a really difficult situation to assess as he is now in the last few months of his deal after QPR opted to take up the option of a further year in his contract in the summer.

This makes it difficult to see him cutting it fully with the Rs and it would be no shock if QPR do sanction his departure.

The problem in this situation is that Gareth Ainsworth has not had a look at the young winger as of yet, as he embarked on his loan spell to Lincoln City prior to the 49-year-old’s arrival.

I think it would take a mightily impressive loan stint with the Imps to help Shodipo secure a longer-term future at Loftus Road.

Evidently an exciting player, it will be an interesting situation to follow.