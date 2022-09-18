“Time is surely starting to run out” – Should Hull City part company with Shota Arveladze? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The pressure is mounting on Hull City manager Shota Arveladze following a dismal 3-0 defeat away at Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

It was a second loss of the same scoreline in the space of a few days for the Tigers, who were also put to the sword by Stoke City at home in midweek.

Two individual mistakes, which both involved Tobias Figueiredo, compounded Hull’s misery in South Wales, and it meant a fourth defeat in a row for Arveladze’s side.

The Georgian oversaw major squad changes this summer, with many players signed from owner Acun Ilicali’s home nation of Türkiye.

It’s not working out currently however, and despite a report from HullLive claiming that he will be given time to work the issues out, Arveladze is under increasing scrutiny from supporters.

Should Arveladze already be out of a job though following Hull’s recent run of form? Here’s what the FLW team think…

Josh Cole

Time is surely starting to run out for Arveladze at Hull as he has been unable to transform the club’s fortunes since being handed over the reins at the MKM Stadium.

In the 30 games that he has overseen, Arveladze has only managed to guide the Tigers to an underwhelming total of nine victories.

Given that Hull have suffered four consecutive defeats in the Championship, the pressure is unsurprisingly starting to build on the 49-year-old.

If Hull fail to beat Luton Town at the end of September, Arveladze could potentially be given his marching orders by the club’s hierarchy.

Adam Jones

It’s a difficult one to call – because the Tigers haven’t been good enough in recent times and should be higher up the table.

In saying that, the Championship side still needs to gel together with many key players leaving the club and others coming in so he needs to be given time before he’s dismissed.

You also have to appreciate the fact he’s had to deal with several injury concerns already this season and that’s another factor that has been against him.

For now then, he should remain in place but Acun Ilicali should be looking to pull the trigger if they end up in a situation where they are several points adrift of safety, because they spent a considerable amount in the summer and shouldn’t be anyway near the drop zone.

Ilicali did sack Grant McCann to hire Arveladze though, so the owner may remain patient for a while considering this was his appointment.

Ben Wignall

Whilst Arveladze has been dealt a bad hand in terms of injuries to several new signings this summer, Hull should really be doing better with what they’ve got at their disposal.

Things were looking rosy after four games with eight points to their name, but it’s a different picture now and they have dropped like a stone to the bottom end of the Championship.

Hull’s new signings from overseas are going to need time to gel and adapt to the rigours of the second tier of English football, but Hull cannot continue to concede at the alarming rate they’re currently doing.

Arveladze should be given a couple of more matches after the international break to change things, and if results don’t improve then Ilicali will have to make a change – even though it would hurt him as the two are close friends.