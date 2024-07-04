Highlights Leeds United has a strong team for the 2024/25 campaign with quality additions and few areas needing improvement.

Leeds United look very strong ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The goalkeeping department has two very capable first-team options, Joe Rodon has come in from Tottenham Hotspur to add some quality and depth in central defence and in the final third, the Whites have plenty of game-changers who can make a real difference.

In fact, there are probably very few areas that need to be addressed at this point, even with several players leaving the club in recent weeks.

Leeds United summer 2024 departures (As of July 3rd, 2024) Player Sold/Released/End of Contract/Loan Charlie Allen Released Luke Ayling Released Lewis Bate Released Keenan Carole Released Stuart Dallas Released Cuba Diboe Released Scott Godden Released Ian Poveda Released Morten Spencer Released Harvey Sutcliffe Released Dani van den Heuvel Released Liam Cooper End of contract (was in discussions about new deal) Cody Drameh End of contract (was in discussions about new deal) Jamie Shackleton End of contract (was in discussions about new deal) Marc Roca Sold to Real Betis Archie Gray Sold to Tottenham Hotspur Jack Harrison Loaned out to Everton Sonny Perkins Loaned out to Leyton Orient Darko Gyabi Loaned out to Plymouth Argyle

However, even if Ethan Ampadu plays in central midfield next season, more options could be required there with Darko Gyabi recently leaving the club on loan.

And the right-bak area is one that needs to be looked at now, with Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton seeing their contracts expire and Archie Gray being sold to Spurs.

Rasmus Kristensen could return to play a part next term, but following his loan spell away from Elland Road last term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave West Yorkshire again this summer following the club's failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

With these player departures and uncertainty regarding Kristensen's future in mind, Leeds will surely be looking to recruit at least one right-back next term.

Leeds United should reignite Connor Roberts interest

It was reported by The Athletic last month that Roberts was on Leeds' summer target list, but they are seemingly yet to make a concrete move to get a deal over the line for the Welshman.

With the player already very familiar with the likes of Rodon, Ampadu and Dan James from their time together with Wales and already knowing the Whites' squad from his loan spell at Elland Road during the second half of last term, he could be a good signing.

As discussed above, the right-back area is one that needs to be looked at following Gray's departure and previous promotion-winner Roberts knows exactly what it takes to get back to the top level following a disappointing relegation.

The fact he's a previous promotion winner could make him an extremely useful figure to have in the dressing room, with his ability to get forward and be a threat from out wide also set to be valuable for the West Yorkshire side if he re-signs for his former loan club.

Considering he's 28, the chances of Leeds making a profit on Roberts if they sign him permanently are very slim, but his contributions in the medium term could help Leeds to enjoy all the financial rewards that come with being in the top flight.

This signing seems like a no-brainer if Leeds have the right finances and with the right-back now having less than 12 months on his contract at Turf Moor, he could be available for a reasonable fee.

He will need competition for his starting spot, but he can certainly perform well if given the opportunity to start regularly at Elland Road.

And with the player having top-tier experience under his belt, he could be a valuable player to have even after Leeds potentially win promotion.

Chances of Burnley sanctioning a permanent exit for Connor Roberts

The Clarets may have loaned Roberts out during the winter window, but they may require him this term.

Vitinho is currently an option at right-back, but he may also be required on the wing and it's unclear whether former loanee Lorenz Assignon will return to Turf Moor permanently.

The Lancashire side are also short of left-back options following Charlie Taylor's move to Southampton, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Roberts.

Chairman Alan Pace (pictured above) will know that Leeds are potential promotion rivals next term, which could increase Roberts' price tag, so it remains to be seen whether another move to Elland Road for the Welshman materialises.