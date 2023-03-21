Tony Cascarino believes that Tottenham should look to appoint Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as Antonio Conte looks set to depart.

The Italian launched an incredible outburst at his players after they threw away a 3-1 lead to draw at Southampton on Saturday, a result which damaged their chances of finishing in the top four and continued a worrying run of form in the past month or so.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that reports have revealed that Conte is going to depart this week, with his current deal running out in the summer anyway. Whilst coach Ryan Mason is expected to take over on an interim basis, the Spurs hierarchy will be on the lookout for Conte’s long-term successor and a host of names will be in the frame.

And, speaking to the Times, pundit Cascarino explained why he feels the Londoners should take a chance on Kompany, who is leading Burnley to the Championship title.

“In the past Tottenham have just made an obvious choice, picking managers with the best CVs, but it’s time for them to be brave, especially as Harry Kane may well depart, which would create a completely new dynamic at the club.

“I think Vincent Kompany would be an excellent appointment after his miraculous feats at Burnley this season. He had little money but transformed them, adopting a new playing style.”

The 36-year-old is in his first managerial role in English football, but he has taken little time to adapt, building a fantastic Burnley side despite losing several key men following his arrival last summer.

His side are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will be crowned as champions in the coming weeks.

The verdict

This is not the news that Burnley fans will want to hear, but the reality is that it shows they are on the right path. Of course, they won’t want to lose Kompany but the fact he is linked with Spurs shows he is seen as a coach with huge potential.

Ultimately, they can’t control this speculation, so it will be a case of waiting and seeing what Spurs decide to do, but nothing is likely to materialise until the summer anyway.

This won’t impact Kompany, as he will only want to finish the job this season and get the title, but it does appear as though he will have a big decision to make further down the line. Although, all at Turf Moor will hope to get another year or two out of the talented coach, who seems destined to reach the top.

