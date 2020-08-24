‘Time for the club to cash in’ – Celtic plotting transfer swoop for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Reading defender Liam Moore according to the Daily Record.

Moore has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Royals over the years, although they have struggled for a top-half finish in recent seasons.

The defender made 44 appearances for the Berkshire-based side in the 2019/20 season, as they finished 14th in the Championship table under the management of Mark Bowen.

Reading are likely to have to cash-in on some key players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign though, with Moore seemingly attracting interest during the summer transfer window.

But would Moore be a good signing for Celtic ahead of the new season and should Reading look to cash-in on the former Leicester City defender?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

It’s time for the club to cash in.

Moore has been an ever-present figure for the Royals over the last few seasons, and is a player that consistently gets linked with a move away from the Madejski Stadium.

Funds are extremely tight at Reading at the moment, with Bowen effectively revealing the club will need to sell players before they can sign anyone, and Moore is one of Reading’s most prized assets alongside John Swift.

With Celtic keen, I can see the Royals cashing in one of the club’s highest earners to help free up some budget, with Moore in truth, not being at the peak of his powers for the club in the last two seasons.

I’d expect Moore to fit in seamlessly in the SPFL with Celtic, and could see the player featuring consistently in any European endeavours that Neil Lennon’s side go on.

He’s a leader both on and off the pitch, strong in the tackle and has pace – he has the qualities you’d want and expect in a modern day centre-back, so you can see why Celtic are eyeing him up.

George Harbey:

This is a tough one.

On the face of things, I don’t think Reading should cash in. Moore is still only 27 years of age so he has plenty of development left in him, and it shouldn’t be forgotten that he has been a key player in the heart of the Royals’ defence for a number of years now.

He made 44 appearances for Reading in 2019/20 and was lucky in terms of avoiding injuries, so whilst he’s fit and performing well, I don’t see why the Royals should look to cash in, as I don’t think there are many better defenders out there for them to attract right now.

He still has another three years left on his contract at the Madejski, too, so the Royals simply don’t have a reason to sell the solid centre-half unless it’s for a massive fee, but you have to consider what the player’s thinking, too.

Celtic are a massive club who win so many trophies year after year, and if Moore wants to move to Glasgow, then the Royals need to consider his mentality, and if they see any signs of his head turning, then perhaps they should cash in in that respect.

Do you know which club these former Reading players are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Where is Alex McCarthy playing now? Norwich City Sheffield United Southampton Burnley

Ned Holmes:

This is a tough one.

Given the financial constraints all clubs are likely feeling at the moment, cashing in may be an attractive option for the Berkshire club.

That said, losing their captain would be a massive blow and potentially one that could de-rail any moment they had heading into this season.

Moore is a solid defender at Championship level and on top of that, he’s been a fantastic servant to the club and ever-present over the past four seasons.

Unless they’ve got a suitable replacement lined up or feel that keeping Moore would cause an issue, I think they should look to hold on to him.