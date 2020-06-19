Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Time for some new blood’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh Samba Sow update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful that Samba Sow will be fit and available as Nottingham Forest prepare for their weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds will be hoping to hit the ground running as they prepare to resume their season, with a trip to Hillsborough on the horizon for Sabri Lamouchi and his side.

As per Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi is hopeful that Sow will be fit and available for the trip to South Yorkshire, having encountered injury problems before the lengthy EFL break.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Nottingham Forest players?

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

Lamouchi said: “Tiago Silva was injured and Samba Sow was injured before. These players are back.

“Samba Sow, it is always the same problem with his knee. But he did well this week and we have training tomorrow.”

Sow has been a fantastic signing for Forest this season, and the combative midfielder has made a real impact in the centre of the park whenever he’s put on the Garibaldi shirt.

The 31-year-old has made 19 appearances this season – 18 of those coming in the league – and Forest have only been defeated once whenever he has been in the team.

Sow missed over two months of the season with a knee problem after the 1-0 win over Brentford in October, and that same knee problem kept him out of action after the 2-2 draw with West Brom in February.

He could be back fit and available for selection ahead of Saturday’s clash, but the fact he is still struggling to shake off the knee problem after three months out of action has worried some Forest fans.

Here is what they had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Time for some new blood’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh Samba Sow update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: