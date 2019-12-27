‘Time for change’, ‘Out of ideas’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans take aim at Johnson after another loss

Bristol City were defeated by Charlton on Boxing Day as Lee Johnson and his side suffered a fourth successive loss.

It was another disappointing finish to a match for the Robins, who conceded twice in the last 15 minutes at the Valley leaving them with nothing from the game.

Bristol City had led by a scoreline of 2-1 since the 60th minute, but a late collapse showed that cracks may be starting to show as the Robins continue to slip further away from a place in the top six of the division.

Johnson has ambitions of taking this side to the Premier League in the near future, but at the moment the Robins are not on course to do that and in truth the side has seemingly regressed throughout the campaign.

Here’s how Bristol City supporters reacted to yet another loss on Boxing Day…

I think @LeeJohnsonCoach and the @BristolCity team should stand in front of a camera a apologise to all of us for these 4 games. And also donate the wages to charity — Acb (@alfie_cb) December 26, 2019

Time for change, Chris Hughton to take us to the next level. Do not play best player, no formation, no idea on best team. Times up for Johnson I'm afraid — Matt Sargent (@mattsargent2112) December 26, 2019

Every one of those players got to look at themselves. Mentally WEAK. Johnson looking totally out of ideas too sadly — A (@GRIFFandish) December 26, 2019

Collective responsibility needed today. Easy to be frustrated with Johnson, but what can he do about midfielders failing to complete 10 yard passes, and Centre backs forgetting the basics of defending. MUST beat Luton (can't believe I actually have to say that). — OTIB (@OnlyOTIB) December 26, 2019

Streaky Johnson strikes again — 𝙎𝘼𝙈 (@samuelyoung03) December 26, 2019

Good enough to stay up but not good enough to win anything or get in the playoffs unless they buy or get experience players on loan is it going to be the same as last season? — ollie howell (@ollie14cher) December 26, 2019

Set up all wrong today. Back five against a injury hit and out of form Charlton was a bad idea. Eliasson class. HAVE to beat luton at home. — Edward Waddell (@eddiesphone) December 26, 2019