Bristol City

‘Time for change’, ‘Out of ideas’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans take aim at Johnson after another loss

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bristol City were defeated by Charlton on Boxing Day as Lee Johnson and his side suffered a fourth successive loss.

It was another disappointing finish to a match for the Robins, who conceded twice in the last 15 minutes at the Valley leaving them with nothing from the game.

Bristol City had led by a scoreline of 2-1 since the 60th minute, but a late collapse showed that cracks may be starting to show as the Robins continue to slip further away from a place in the top six of the division.

Johnson has ambitions of taking this side to the Premier League in the near future, but at the moment the Robins are not on course to do that and in truth the side has seemingly regressed throughout the campaign.

Here’s how Bristol City supporters reacted to yet another loss on Boxing Day…

