‘Time for change’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans call for action to be taken after draw v Rochdale

Portsmouth dropped more points in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign, as they were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw with Rochdale on Sunday afternoon. 

Kenny Jackett’s side dominated the statistics against Rochdale, but were unable to find a breakthrough, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Portsmouth are now sat 17th in the League One table, after draws against both Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town in their opening two matches of this year’s campaign.

This is Pompey’s fourth season in the third-tier of English football, and there will be pressure for them to build on some positive performances last season, after they narrowly missed out on promotion after a defeat to Oxford United in their play-off semi-final.

Plenty of Portsmouth fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at manager Kenny Jackett after their goalless draw with Rochdale.

