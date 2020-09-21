‘Time for change’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans call for action to be taken after draw v Rochdale

Portsmouth dropped more points in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign, as they were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw with Rochdale on Sunday afternoon.

Kenny Jackett’s side dominated the statistics against Rochdale, but were unable to find a breakthrough, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Portsmouth are now sat 17th in the League One table, after draws against both Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town in their opening two matches of this year’s campaign.

This is Pompey’s fourth season in the third-tier of English football, and there will be pressure for them to build on some positive performances last season, after they narrowly missed out on promotion after a defeat to Oxford United in their play-off semi-final.

Plenty of Portsmouth fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at manager Kenny Jackett after their goalless draw with Rochdale.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

This club is an absolute joke. Life sucked out of it by Jackett and the owners failure to see it. Embarrassing — AJ (@OfficialAJ84) September 20, 2020

No wins in last 6 league matches, going down. pic.twitter.com/nqoAxfjwrG — Martin Wake (@martinwake81) September 20, 2020

Absolutely diabolical, how hard is it to find a manager who plays exciting attacking football. Jackett is not the one anymore he has had his chances. Time to change it up. #Jackettsthe0-0King — Lilginger7 (@LilgingerDan) September 20, 2020

Absolutely dire!! Clueless manager, players with no desire, clueless owners with their heads in the sand.. #JackettOut — MattPenny #JackettOut (@MattPennyPFC) September 20, 2020

We are clearly going backwards under Jackett. The guy is clearly out of date for modern football. We need a vibrant young manager who has the ability to identify his best team, can make changes when needed and can motivate players — Martin Robbins (@Martyrobbz) September 20, 2020

how can anyone actually justify jacketts job after the last 2 games — ً (@Hockham_) September 20, 2020

If Jackett wanted the best for the club, he would walk. — Harry Bond (@haz_bond) September 20, 2020

Get Jackett out. He’s had more than his fair share of chances, we’re finishing nowhere near the top of the league. Time for change. — Jay Harris (@jay_h22) September 20, 2020

A genuine embarrassment. How long until the penny drops — James Rafter (@jamesrafter94) September 20, 2020