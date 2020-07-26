‘Time for a clear out’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to League Two club’s interest in 35-y/o

Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp is attracting interest from League Two club Salford City, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues recently ended their latest Championship campaign on a disappointing note after failing to win any matches since the division restarted in June, with the Midlands outfit eventually finishing 20th in the table while avoiding relegation.

Camp was Birmingham’s first-choice goalkeeper over the course of this underwhelming campaign as he made a total of 36 appearances between the sticks, but the 35-year-old only managed to keep seven clean sheets during this time.

It seems likely that Birmingham fans can look forward to a summer of change at the club given head coach Pep Clotet recently left his position, and this could mean that several first-team players could follow Jude Belligham out of the exit door.

It has now emerged that Camp could be one of those as he has been linked with a potential move to Salford City who finished 11th in the League Two table following their first season in the EFL this term.

Birmingham City News have since taken to Twitter to ask supporters whether Camp should get another season at St Andrew’s or whether he should be moved on.

Plenty of Birmingham fans responded to this question by suggesting that the time had come to offload Camp, while some others argued that the former Nottingham Forest stopper could be kept on as a back-up option next term.

Here are some of the responses…

No. Time for a clear out — Max Bradley (@_Maxbradley_) July 26, 2020

Yes but not as number 1 — Thomas 🇪🇺 #RenOut (@Bcfcthomas) July 26, 2020

No he’s not been as bad as we thought but we need to move on. Plenty of good keepers about Darlow at Newcastle Ruddy at Wolves for example — Gary Boulton (@GaryBoulton24) July 26, 2020

Absolutely not! He’s had little protection in front of him but some of the shots that have gone past him have been awful! We used to have great keepers at the Blues! — Shroppa (@Shroppa) July 26, 2020

A big YES…… always 100% and has earned a contract as a professional — Paul (@loppy1210) July 26, 2020

Yes, without a doubt! Not as a number 1 but if the wages are right then we should definitely keep him around the dressing room for morale reasons alone#BCFC #KRO #DongOutDickIn https://t.co/X28TYk78bT — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) July 26, 2020