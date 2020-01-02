Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Time for a change’ – These Bristol City fans react after heavy defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bristol City supporters would have been disappointed when falling to a 4-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the first game of 2020, and many have taken their anger out on social media towards manager Lee Johnson.

Bryan Mbeumo poked in the opener just six minutes into the game after Bristol City failed to clear the ball from inside their own area, before Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card after fouling Ollie Watkins as he was bearing down on goal.

The Bees doubled their lead when Said Benrahma controlled a long ball from David Raya over the top, drove into the area onto his right foot, managing to get in between two City players before chipping the ball in to the net over an advancing Dan Bentley.

In the second half, Ethan Pinnock went close but his header from close range was pushed away by Bentley, but there was nothing from stopping Watkins netting his 16th and 17th goals of the Championship season as he converted twice from close range.

With the Robins having dropped to 11th in the table, Bristol City fans weren't happy with the result and have been reacting in their numbers on social media to the heavy defeat at Ashton Gate…


