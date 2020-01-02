‘Time for a change’ – These Bristol City fans react after heavy defeat

Bristol City supporters would have been disappointed when falling to a 4-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the first game of 2020, and many have taken their anger out on social media towards manager Lee Johnson.

Bryan Mbeumo poked in the opener just six minutes into the game after Bristol City failed to clear the ball from inside their own area, before Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card after fouling Ollie Watkins as he was bearing down on goal.

The Bees doubled their lead when Said Benrahma controlled a long ball from David Raya over the top, drove into the area onto his right foot, managing to get in between two City players before chipping the ball in to the net over an advancing Dan Bentley.

In the second half, Ethan Pinnock went close but his header from close range was pushed away by Bentley, but there was nothing from stopping Watkins netting his 16th and 17th goals of the Championship season as he converted twice from close range.

With the Robins having dropped to 11th in the table, Bristol City fans weren’t happy with the result and have been reacting in their numbers on social media to the heavy defeat at Ashton Gate…

Clubs in free fall and 3 points against Luton Town is the only thing keeping Johnson above water, worrying. — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) January 1, 2020

I think LJ has taken the club as far as he can. Time for a change. No club should be as bad as we are at home as we have been this season. — ⚫️ Rob Laughton (@RobLaughton82) January 1, 2020

Just glad it was 4-0 instead of 2 so we can’t make excuses — JC. (@Jshchlctt) January 1, 2020

Even with Williams on the pitch they still would’ve annihilated us. Need at least 3 new proper players if we’re to turn this season around — Ryan Richardson (@Ry_Ry91) January 1, 2020

We need a manager who knows how to get promotion. He buys players then doesn’t know how to get the most out or them or how to fit them in the team (Palmer, Eliasson). Talks about identity but Tinkers till it works and can’t influence the game during play well enough with subs — Biff (@easthope_steven) January 1, 2020

Please, no excuses about the sending off, excessive fixtures, fatigue, the referee, players sold in the summer etc. We are a club in free fall under the current management, and Eddie Nketiah is not going to change that.

⁰#BRCBRE — Professor R.Niblett (@R_Niblett_) January 1, 2020

The list of reasons for keeping Johnson is becoming smaller with every game 😩 — Michael Massiah (@MichaelMassiah3) January 1, 2020