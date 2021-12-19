‘Time for a change’, ‘Something is not right’ – Many Bristol City fans direct criticism at one man following Huddersfield loss

Bristol City fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield as the Terriers won their first away game since September.

After ending a spell of 17 league matches without a win at home against Barnsley in October, Bristol City were chasing their fifth consecutive victory at Ashton Gate.

It started brightly for the hosts as Andi Weimann opened the scoring after just two minutes before Danny Ward had a penalty saved by Daniel Bentley six minutes later.

Duane Holmes brought Huddersfield level just before half-time as he ran through the Robins defence before Luxembourg international Danel Sinani edged the visitors ahead again seconds after the restart.

Ward extended the Terriers’ lead not long after before Andi Weimann grabbed his second of the game in the 97th minute to make it 3-2.

Bristol City had opportunities to claw goals back before their late as Antoine Semenyo hit the woodwork but it wasn’t enough to get a result for the Robins.

The fans were unhappy with the result and criticised manager Nigel Pearson, who is under increasing pressure from sections of the fanbase with City sitting in 18th position in the Championship.

Here is what fans have been saying about the Robins’ manager on social media following the club’s latest setback.

You are playing 2 very young lads that are playing their first games of professional football in wing back positions when neither is a defender! You then start criticising the team defensively. Talk about square pegs in round holes. — Tommy Gun 🔫 (@dodgysocket) December 18, 2021

Definitely running out of time!! — AH Robins Talk 🎙 (@AnirudhHarish5) December 18, 2021

Time for a change or we’re going on a league 1 tour — bcfcalex (@ciderarmy03) December 18, 2021

Same old same old — somerset smith (@crispfan99) December 18, 2021

I never saw us play well at all — Cally D (@cdiegutis) December 18, 2021

Pearson says we have a squad that lacks championship experience. Bentley, Kalas, Baker, Dasilva, king, O’Dowda,Weimann, Martin, Simpson, Palmer, James, Wells, Vyner, Semenyo…. Come on Nige, stop trying to pull the wool over our eyes !! — Michael Horgan (@mjhhorgan72) December 19, 2021

Out of ideas with what you got nige , something is not right there might aswell play 1-5-5 you haven’t got a magic wand and we and got the class players — rob cotts (@RobertC01390374) December 18, 2021