‘Time for a change’ – Many Stoke City fans react as one aspect of club’s summer plans become clear

A number of Stoke City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Telegraph that midfielder Joe Allen could be allowed to leave the Bet365 Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Allen will be heading into the final year of his current deal with the Potters in the summer and it is being reported by The Telegraph that Stoke could allow him to leave the club a year early to avoid losing him for free. It is believed that if the right sort of offer were to come in for him then Michael O’Neill’s side would be prepared to sanction his departure from the club.

The 31-year-old has been a good servant for the Potters and has been a key performer for them throughout his time at the club. However, this term he has been suffering from injury troubles that have limited him to just 18 Championship appearances. His last appearance was during Stoke’s 1-0 win against Derby County back in March.

Stoke will be needing to move on a couple of their high earners over the next few transfer windows if they are going to be able to re-shape the squad in the way that O’Neill wants them to. Allen could now be one of the players that they aim to move on to reduce the wage bill and free up room to bring other players into the club.

Many Stoke fans were left feeling that the time might be right for Allen to be moved on, with most of them wishing him well were he to leave this summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Been a great player over the years .. time for a change https://t.co/n5E2SwmAEM — ollie long (@ollie_long93) May 4, 2021

Good servant to the club, if an offer comes in I wish him all the best https://t.co/aIVjSwop8K — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) May 4, 2021

Great servant to the club, wish him all the best if he’s moved on. Seems as though most players barring the younger ones and the likes of Powell and Fletcher are up for sale this summer https://t.co/DwItrNqPbF — Louis🔴⚪️ (@LouisEccleston7) May 4, 2021

Good luck to him if the right offer does come in — Mark Thorley (@st4potter) May 4, 2021

Absolutely gutted 💔 — tom545 (@mackietom15) May 4, 2021

On a serious note who’s actually going to take him? https://t.co/LAKbgnVm1U — All Things Stoke (@AllThingsStoke) May 4, 2021