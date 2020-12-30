Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Time for a change’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to Tony Mowbray’s post-match comments

Published

9 mins ago

on

Blackburn’s difficult run of results in December continued on Tuesday evening following a defeat at Huddersfield Town.

After the late victory over Millwall at the beginning of the month, the Ewood Park outfit found themselves sitting 9th in the Championship standings, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

However, just one win in seven games since beating the Lions has left Rovers seven points behind the top-six, and that could extend to ten after the conclusion of the remaining second-tier games.

Blackburn looked on course to collected a much-needed point in Yorkshire after Sam Gallagher had cancelled out Naby Sarr’s 53rd-minute opener, but the Terriers defender then fired home a stoppage-time winner to send Huddersfield above Blackburn in the Championship table.

Whilst Blackburn still have every chance of reaching the top-six if they start picking up victories in the New Year, some of the Ewood Park faithful have been left unhappy with Mowbray following this recent run of results.

Here’s how Blackburn fans reacted to Mowbray’s post-match comments after the loss at the John Smith’s Stadium:


