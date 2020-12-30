‘Time for a change’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to Tony Mowbray’s post-match comments

Blackburn’s difficult run of results in December continued on Tuesday evening following a defeat at Huddersfield Town.

After the late victory over Millwall at the beginning of the month, the Ewood Park outfit found themselves sitting 9th in the Championship standings, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

However, just one win in seven games since beating the Lions has left Rovers seven points behind the top-six, and that could extend to ten after the conclusion of the remaining second-tier games.

Blackburn looked on course to collected a much-needed point in Yorkshire after Sam Gallagher had cancelled out Naby Sarr’s 53rd-minute opener, but the Terriers defender then fired home a stoppage-time winner to send Huddersfield above Blackburn in the Championship table.

Whilst Blackburn still have every chance of reaching the top-six if they start picking up victories in the New Year, some of the Ewood Park faithful have been left unhappy with Mowbray following this recent run of results.

Here’s how Blackburn fans reacted to Mowbray’s post-match comments after the loss at the John Smith’s Stadium:

I’ve stuck right with Mowbray and never once called for him to leave. I’ve never questioned his decisions or signings or replacing Nyambe when he could perhaps have slotted in at CB. But it’s now clear, despite a good start, we are going nowhere. It’s time for a change #rovers — Wear a Damn Mask (@jonathanrog68) December 29, 2020

Sadly I think mowbray won't be going anywhere he is the safest man in football, blackburn will be a mid table championship team for the foreseeable future hate to say it but it's true. — craigyboy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@roversno1fan) December 30, 2020

Same 💩💩💩💩 different venue, if you can’t raise your players ability’s your in wrong job and it showed again tonight, time to pack your bags 4 year on your panic buying 💩 defender what can’t play 3 games in a row 🤬 — BK85 (@BkU8s) December 30, 2020

Spoiler: Blackburn get relegated but mowbray says they’re playing really well and being really unlucky — Michaelangelo (@elturtuy) December 29, 2020

Incapable of taking personal responsibility. Time for a change. — Thomas Evans ♿ (@ThomasEvans1984) December 30, 2020

Who said Dinosaurs 🦕 were extinct !! Mowbray out ! Venkys Out ! — FOURSTAR (@fourstar12345) December 29, 2020

Every week he says the same thing. — Blackburn Rovers🌹🇦🇷 (@Blackburn_arg) December 29, 2020

Groundhog day — Scott Cameron (@camey1981) December 29, 2020

Nonsense of the highest order. He talks about “we had Buckley and Johnson back there”, but he was the one who actually decided to take off Nyambe. — Andy Wall (@AndyWall11) December 29, 2020