Charlton Athletic

‘Time for a change’, ‘Listen to the fans’ – These Charlton fans respond to Thomas Sandgaard’s message following Wycombe loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

After a strong end to the 2020-21 campaign, Charlton Athletic were expected to capitalise with a strong start to the following season – but as of now it just hasn’t happened.

Nigel Adkins was backed this summer with fresh additions – the likes of Jayden Stockley, Sam Lavelle, George Dobson and Charlie Kirk all arrived on permanent deals whilst Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko both returned to The Valley on loan deals.

On paper, the Addicks have a very strong squad for the third tier of English football but it hasn’t clicked on the pitch so far this season.

After seven matches, Charlton sit second bottom of the league with just four points obtained, and a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park yesterday made it back-t0-back losses after Cheltenham came to south London and won last weekend.

Charlton were never really in the game as a Garath McCleary brace downed them, with Lavelle netting nothing more than a consolation in second half stoppage time.

Sandgaard took to Twitter post-match to voice his frustrations with the loss, and he got a ton of responses from Charlton fans who wanted to also vent their anger towards the performance and many are calling for Adkins to be sacked.


