‘Time for a change’, ‘Listen to the fans’ – These Charlton fans respond to Thomas Sandgaard’s message following Wycombe loss

After a strong end to the 2020-21 campaign, Charlton Athletic were expected to capitalise with a strong start to the following season – but as of now it just hasn’t happened.

Nigel Adkins was backed this summer with fresh additions – the likes of Jayden Stockley, Sam Lavelle, George Dobson and Charlie Kirk all arrived on permanent deals whilst Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko both returned to The Valley on loan deals.

On paper, the Addicks have a very strong squad for the third tier of English football but it hasn’t clicked on the pitch so far this season.

After seven matches, Charlton sit second bottom of the league with just four points obtained, and a 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park yesterday made it back-t0-back losses after Cheltenham came to south London and won last weekend.

Charlton were never really in the game as a Garath McCleary brace downed them, with Lavelle netting nothing more than a consolation in second half stoppage time.

Sandgaard took to Twitter post-match to voice his frustrations with the loss, and he got a ton of responses from Charlton fans who wanted to also vent their anger towards the performance and many are calling for Adkins to be sacked.

Now you’re tweeting sense.. we can all see it. Lose to Gillingham (who us fans hate) and it’s gonna be a new low. Imagine being bottom of League One 🤦🏽‍♂️ This squad of players should be competitive at the very least — CassCAFC (@cassidyai2) September 18, 2021

Oh give it a test Thomas I’m so bored of these blindingly obvious statements. Get someone in ASAP to run the club who has a clue about football — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) September 18, 2021

The fans did their bit, and you’ve done your bit.. now the players and Adkins need to do their bit — 𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔱𝔬𝔫 (@CAFC_JLK) September 18, 2021

I think you know like the rest of the fans that Adkins is totally out of his depth here. He's had the entirety of the summer window to bring in the team he wants, and he can't make them play football! — Connor Jennett (@ConnorJennett) September 18, 2021

We should be bottom. We thoroughly deserve to be where we are. It’s a disgrace. I can’t see where it gets better from here. Adkins I regret to say needs to go I’m afraid. It’s clearly not working. — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) September 18, 2021

Agreed. What is evidentially clear is that you’re not going to get that under the current management… today isn’t a one off, a poor day at the office… it’s what we’re seeing every single week. Time for change. #cafc — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) September 18, 2021

Time for a difficult conversation with Mr Adkins. — Alex M (@Machenzio) September 18, 2021

Thomas that was dreadful mate. Your just wasting your money continuing with a manager like that. We need a change now — Jack (@Jackosaysrelax) September 18, 2021

Listen to the fans! Simply not good enough every game. — CAFCMSH76 (@CAFCMSH1976) September 18, 2021