Tim Walter has responded to Hull City supporters' chants about him getting sacked amid their 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Hull turned out another dire and dreary performance at home against their county rivals. Goals from Josh Windass in the first half and Michael Smith in the second guided Danny Rohl's team to victory against their lacklustre opposition.

While Wednesday, despite their mixed start to the campaign, are undoubtedly happy with the man they have in charge, the City faithful have made it clear what they think about their respective boss.

Usually, it's the opponent's supporters who ironically chant about managers getting sacked in the morning. This time, the noise came from Walter's team's own supporters. They called for owner Acun Ilicali to pull the plug on the German boss after just 17 league games in charge.

The Turkish owner is set to have a meeting on Thursday with the Tigers board, with the feeling being that Walter will be dismissed, according to Hull Live.

Tim Walter responds to sacking chants against Sheffield Wednesday

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Hull now find themselves in the bottom three.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 27/11/24) Team P GD Points 19 Preston North End 17 -8 17 20 Plymouth Argyle 17 -16 17 21 Cardiff City 16 -9 16 22 Hull City 17 -7 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 QPR 16 -13 11

The frustration of the supporters is totally understood by Walter, who stated he wasn't phased by the worrying chants from the home crowd.

"For me, (the abuse) it's no problem," said Hull's manager via Hull Live. "I can understand everything, but for the lads, it's a problem. They can say what they like against me, it's no problem.

"But for the lads, because they are still young and they are not really experienced, it's even harder than for me."

When asked about the supporters turning on him, he said: "I can understand if you don't win nine games in a row, then it's normal.

"I'm angry about me myself, you know, because I want to win games, I want to win games, and I've never had that situation. If you look at my statistics, I won more games than I lost, and now I have lost that many games. For me, it's a horror, really.

"All I want to ask the fans is that they help the players, they don't have to help me, but they should help the players because that's important. It's important that we stay together and that we fight for each other.

"We want to give our best for the team, the fans, and the club because we are just employees from the club. We love this club because we play and work for it. All we have to do is do everything we can to work and fight for the club."

Tim Walter's Hull story feels like it's only going to end one way

There is one stat in particular that is extremely compelling for the case of getting rid of Walter: Wednesday have won more games at the MKM Stadium this season than Hull have. That is simply unacceptable for a team that thought it could be challenging for the top six.

Right now they look every bit as bad as the league table suggests they are. They are easy to play against, appear to be poorly coached; there's just not much light at the end of the tunnel.

City's supporters may consider seeing the back of Walter as the end of the tunnel. Either way, if he stays or if he goes, this team has gone so far backwards compared to the last term.

Is Walter wholly to blame for that? Probably not. But he does hold a huge amount of culpability, and he is under real pressure to turn things around.