Hull City manager Tim Walker has pleaded for patience among the club's supporters after they drew their third game in a row, as bottom side Portsmouth grabbed a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium on Saturday

The Tigers made it five games without a win in the process as Josh Murphy's second-half strike canceled out Joao Pedro's early opener, much to the frustration of the home suppor.

Walter's side last tasted success in early October's 3-1 win at Queen's Park Rangers, and have since suffered losses to Norwich City and Sunderland, before failing to hold onto the lead in matches against Burnley and Derby County, before doing likewise against John Mousinho's strugglers yesterday, ultimately drawing all three games 1-1.

Tigers supporters are growing frustrated by their recent poor form and disappointing performances that have left some scratching their heads as to Walter's tactical approach.

The former VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV boss is coming under fire from fans and local journalists alike after their latest disappointment, but the 48-year-old has called for everyone to "stick together" as they look to turn around their fortunes.

Tim Walter sends message to Hull City supporters following Portsmouth draw

Walter, who replaced the somewhat surprisingly dismissed Liam Rosenior in the Tigers' dugout over the summer, told HullLive that he understood and shared the frustration of the club's fanbase, who made their feelings known at the final whistle yesterday with their boos.

The German, however, has asked for support and togetherness as he and his side look to address the slump in form before they find themselves in a relegation scrap.

"I think everybody is frustrated," Walter said.

"I can understand (their frustration) because we played a really good first half, but the problem was that we didn't score the second."

The manager went on to bemoan his side's lack of ability to kill games off in recent weeks, while insisting his players are trying their best to rectify things, but a lack of confidence and human errors are having a negative impact.

Hull City's last 5 Championship results Date Opponent Result (Hull first) 05/10/24 Norwich City (A) 0-4 20/10/24 Sunderland (H) 0-1 23/10/24 Burnley (H) 1-1 26/10/24 Derby County (A) 1-1 02/11/24 Portsmouth (H) 1-1

"That's, at the moment, our biggest problem, that we can't score more than one goal," Walter added.

"We have been in the lead three times (in the last three games) and we've had the chance to close the door, but unfortunately, we didn't do it. They're human. They are all humans, and we want to do it better."

Acknowledging the reasons for him and his players suffering the ire of supporters of late, Walter went on to ask for understanding and positivity from the Hull faithful, rather than criticism, saying: "We need to stick together; we want to do it better as well.

"All we want to create is a good mood and a good family that sticks together. We work together, and we want to do it better, but it's not always possible.

All I can say is that we want to stick with our fans, we need them so much, but sometimes, it's, it's not possible and they have to understand. I couldn't understand it sometimes as well, but they are all humans, and they want to do it better."

This response appears to have done little to help matters, however, with some feeling his remarks after the match were a swipe at supporters and their backing compared to that of their rivals.

Tim Walter is seemingly feeling the pressure from Hull City fans

Hull's German manager, who has won only three of his first 14 matches in all competitions in East Riding of Yorkshire, appears to be feeling the pressure, ending his post-match interview with BBC Radio Humberside Sport abruptly after being questioned about their poor form and lack of quality.

Walter's predecessor, Rosenior, was sacked by City's Turkish owner Acun Ilicali after failing to steer his side into the play-off places last season.

The 40-year-old, now boss of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg in France, was a popular figure on the North Bank of the Humber, however, and had put together a strong unit with a distinctive identity that was easy on the eye.

The fact that Hull finished just outside the top six was frustrating for all concerned, but the foundations were there to push on to new heights this time around.

The players seemed engaged in his methods and enjoying their football under Rosenior in a way that they don't appear to under Walter's more attritional approach, and the change appears to have been an unnecessary step backwards, and the pressure is clearly building on Walter from all quaters.

He'll hope his call for support bears fruit and his side can turn things around, but it appears all is not well with Hull at the moment, and it's questionable whether the manager's latest comments will be a help or a hindrance in that regard.