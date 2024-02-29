Tim Sherwood has tipped Leeds United to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The battle for the top two spots has intensified in recent weeks, with the Whites moving up to second in the table.

However, Ipswich Town and Southampton are also in the mix in third and fourth, with just 11 points separating the top four going into the final 12 games.

League leaders Leicester City, Leeds and the Saints are all aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt.

But Kieran McKenna’s side are aiming for back-to-back promotions, having come up from League One this year.

Sherwood makes Leeds promotion claim

Speaking on Talksport, Sherwood claimed he would prefer to see Leeds, and by extension Elland Road, back in the top flight.

While he praised the work McKenna has done at Portman Road, he believes the Yorkshire outfit will earn that second promotion spot.

Choosing between the two home grounds, he said: No, Elland Road. I played at Portman Road, but never with Norwich, so that would have been a good experience.

“I just think Leeds, I really do.

“I want them back.

“I want them back in the Premier League.

“I have got nothing against Ipswich. Kieran McKenna has done a wonderful job, but if I had to choose one, then Elland Road. I want that back.”

Sherwood went on to compliment the Leeds home support, praising Elland Road as the club’s home.

“Both very well supported, but Leeds, it’s one of my favourite grounds to go to,” he added.

“I always enjoyed playing there.”

Daniel Farke’s side was eliminated from the FA Cup on Wednesday night following a 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A 90th minute strike from Conor Gallagher earned the Blues a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Leeds United league position

This means Farke’s team can now put their entire focus on their league efforts, with just 12 games to go before the end of the campaign.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship, but they are only ahead of the Tractor Boys due to a superior goal difference.

The Yorkshire club visits their local rival Huddersfield Town on 2 March in the early kick-off, where they can temporarily extend their advantage to three points with a win.

Ipswich compete later that afternoon with an away trip to Plymouth Argyle, while Russell Martin’s team travels to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

Leeds have the edge in promotion race

Leeds have made a remarkable start to 2024, winning all nine of their league games so far, scoring 20 and only conceding two.

This has lifted them into an automatic promotion spot, and Farke’s side is flying high and performing incredibly well.

While Ipswich have turned their form around in recent weeks, winning their last four in a row, it will be difficult to keep up with the pace the Whites have set in recent weeks.

But there are 12 games left, and there is still plenty of time for further twists and turns, even if Leeds currently look good enough for a top two spot.