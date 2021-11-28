Fulham defender Tim Ream has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following the club’s latest Championship display.

The Cottagers would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in their showdown with Preston North End yesterday after being held to a 0-0 draw by Derby County last week.

However, Fulham were forced to settle for a point at Deepdale as they missed out on the opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the Championship standings.

Ream opened the scoring for Marco Silva’s side in the 15th minute as he fired past Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, his first goal since Boxing Day 2017.

Following the break, Preston went close to levelling proceedings on several occasions as Emil Riis, Ali McCann and Alan Browne all narrowly missed the target with their respective efforts.

Ched Evans eventually netted an equaliser for the hosts in the 72nd minute as he scrambled home his second goal of the season from close-range.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Ream has admitted that he was disappointed that Fulham were unable to pick up a win whilst he also praised the club’s fans for their support.

Ream posted: “Wait, did that really happen?

“Hopefully not going to wait another four years because well.

“That one is for my oldest, who has been begging me to score the last 10 games.

“Travelling support was fantastic, just a shame we couldn’t send you home with all three [points].

“See you all on Friday.”

The Verdict

Although Fulham would have been determined to seal all three points in yesterday’s clash, they didn’t lose ground at the top of the Championship due to the fact that AFC Bournemouth were held to a draw by Coventry City at the Vitality Stadium.

A stand-out performer for the Cottagers at Deepdale, Ream managed to win three aerial duels and make four clearances as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.28.

By maintaining his consistency over the course of the coming months, the defender could play a key role for Fulham as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League in 2022.

Set to face Bournemouth on Friday, Fulham will send out a signal of intent to the rest of the Championship if they beat Scott Parker’s side at Craven Cottage.