Tim Ream sends message to ex-Fulham teammate Kevin McDonald as midfielder seals deal

Tim Ream has offered words of encouragement to Kevin McDonald following his new contract with Dundee United.

Ream and McDonald were teammates at Fulham for five years from 2016 to 2021.

However, McDonald left the Cottagers at the end of the last campaign with the expiration of his new contract.

McDonald was without a club, but had been training with Dundee United in recent weeks. The Scottish club announced his signature on Tuesday on a short-term deal.

Ream posted his congratulations for McDonald on Instagram stories, expressing his delight at the news.

“Couldn’t be happier for this guy!!! A long road back but here he is @kevmcdonald6,” wrote Ream, see below.

McDonald returned to football in October following a kidney transplant, receiving a new organ from his brother.

The 33-year old revealed he was ‘scared for my life’ in the moments before the procedure.

This marks McDonald’s return to first team football at senior level, having trained with Dundee and then Dundee United on his road to recovery.

McDonald started his career in his native Scotland, playing 90 times for Dundee before moving to Burnley in 2008.

The midfielder featured 116 times for Fulham before leaving at the end of the last campaign.

Marco Silva’s side are now leading the Championship as they seek immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is a heartwarming message from Ream, it is nice to see him look out for his former teammate.

McDonald has obviously been through a lot, and to recover from a kidney transplant to return to top level football is very commendable.

To do so at 33 is also quite an achievement, as it could have very easily ended his career.

He can still offer Dundee United plenty, with his experience alone making for a great squad addition for the rest of the season.