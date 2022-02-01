Tim Ream sends message to Denis Odoi as player departs Fulham

Tim Ream has delivered a fond farewell message to the departing Denis Odoi.

Ream wrote his personal Twitter page to say goodbye to Odoi, who has completed his move away from Fulham.

Ream and Odoi shared five and a half-seasons together at Fulham, but now Odoi has left the club.

“So many of my good memories over the years involve this man …what a ride it has been and I wish him and his family nothing but the very best. Another one of the genuine good guys in football,” wrote Ream.

The 33-year old Belgian has moved back to his native country having joined Club Brugge on a five and a half-year contract.

Fulham announced his departure last night, ending his time with the club. Odoi arrived at Craven Cottage in 2016, earning promotion twice with the club.

Both promotions came as play-off victories in 2018 and 2020.

During his time at the club, Odoi played under the likes of Marco Silva, Scott Parker, Claudio Ranieri and Slavisa Jokanovic.

Odoi appeared in 18 Championship games for the league leaders this season, starting 17 times.

Silva’s side lead the league by five points over second place Blackburn Rovers, who they also have a game in hand over.

Up next for Fulham is a trip to the Etihad to face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on February 5.

The Verdict

Odoi is one of Fulham’s most experienced players, having spent a long time with the club.

Losing him as a dressing room presence will be immediately noted by the players, as Ream alluded to in his message.

Odoi also still offered something on the pitch for Silva’s side and he will be missed in that respect as well.

However, at 33, Odoi’s influence was starting to wane and now is a good time to move him on from the club in favour of someone younger.