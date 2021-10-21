Tim Ream sends heartfelt Tom Cairney message after Fulham’s win over Cardiff

Tom Cairney was the star of the show as Fulham beat Cardiff City at Craven Cottage last night.

The Cottagers made it back-to-back home wins in the space of five days, easing past the struggling Bluebirds.

Cairney was introduced at half-time, and 11 minutes later, he was on the scoresheet, firing a sumptuous left-footed effort into the top corner.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added to his tally for the season soon after, burying emphatically beyond Alex Smithies to double Fulham’s lead.

Quiz: Did these 25 Fulham transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1. Did Fulham loan Anthony Knockaert to Derby in 2020/21? Yes No

But the night belonged to Cairney, who was visibly emotional having missed the last 10 months through injury problems.

It was some strike from the attacking midfielder, and it lifted the shackles and allowed Fulham to kick on and secure another big win.

After the game, Tim Ream put the spotlight on Cairney’s return and his goal, before replying to a fan to share the midfielder’s emotions.

Nothing more to say than…Ain’t Nobody like @ThomasCairney — Tim Ream (@timream5) October 20, 2021

As there should have been!! Been a long journey for the man. Tears and smiles on the pitch for him as well — Tim Ream (@timream5) October 20, 2021

The Verdict

Fulham have so much talent running through the spine of their squad. Mitrovic is definitely the best striker in the division, and they have players like Harry Wilson, Harrison Reed, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Nathaniel Chalobah too.

But Cairney’s return is undoubtedly a big boost for the Cottagers, as we know what he can produce at this level and above.

He has been influential both times Fulham have won promotion from the Championship and provides plenty of goals and assists from midfield.

Fulham’s performance should move up a gear with him now back to full fitness.