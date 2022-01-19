Tim Ream reacts after another high scoring Fulham result

Fulham have been in exceptional form this season and currently sit five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Their goal scoring record this season has been relentless and in their league games this month they have scored a very impressive 19 goals after a 7-0 win away at Reading, a 6-2 win against Bristol City and another 6-2 victory last night against Birmingham.

The strength of Fulham in front of goal was highlighted in last night’s victory as the side had four different goal scorers including a 93rd minute goal from left-back Antonee Robinson from the edge of the box.

What’s more, Fulham’s top goal scorer Aleksander Mitrovic was unable to find the net last night and add to his 27 league goals so far showing the depth Marco Silva’s side has.

Whilst they are clearly a strong side, Silva will know there’s still things to work on with his side such as conceding four goals in their last two games and his side will be hoping to keep more clean sheets in the second half of their season.

Despite this though, the team have plenty to smile about and centre-back Tim Ream took to Twitter after last night’s game to remind us of this.

He posted: “How can you not Love this team.

“Been a good 8 days for the boys, don’t ya think?”

How can you not Love this team ❤️ Been a good 8 days for the boys, don’t ya think? pic.twitter.com/BXDvYMfad2 — Tim Ream (@timream5) January 18, 2022

Whilst the spirits are high and the squad are no doubt looking ahead to playing in the Premier League next season, with 20 games still to go there is still plenty for the Cottagers to focus on in the Championship too.

The Verdict:

The morale amongst the team is clearly high and quite rightly so as they have now scored 70 league goals this season in just 26 games.

Fulham look absolutely unstoppable this season and it would be very surprising if they don’t continue their excellent form and win the league comfortably. Despite the focus being on their starman Mitrovic, the strength Fulham have throughout the squad which means they don’t just need to rely on one man is absolutely key to their success this year.

Silva’s squad travel to eighth placed Stoke City next where I’m sure the players will be eager to add to their impressive goal tally.