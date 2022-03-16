Tim Ream posts verdict after Fulham’s defeat at West Brom

Fulham were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline against West Bromwich Albion last night in the Sky Bet Championship with the Baggies earning all three points at The Hawthorns.

Certainly, it was a result that Albion needed as they look to keep their play-off hopes intact whilst Fulham still remain on course to win the title, but will obviously be eager to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Indeed, that will need to be the plan and defender Tim Ream has echoed the requirement needed for the side to regroup and recharge ahead of one final push for promotion.

Taking to Twitter, the defender wrote:

Bruised, bloodied, and beaten. Time to regroup and recharge for the final push. 💪🏼💪🏼 — Tim Ream (@timream5) March 16, 2022

The Verdict

Every side will have hiccups along the way in the Championship and Fulham have not been immune, but overall they have been the most impressive team in the second tier and by some stretch.

The Lilywhites have beaten most sides they’ve come up against this season and, often, beaten them well with them possessing the strongest squad in the league.

Marco Silva has still had to get a tune out of them despite that being said, though, and more often than not he has done so.

A defeat, then, but one they will look to use as fuel for their final charge.