Tim Krul sends message to Oliver Skipp following first Norwich goal since arriving from Tottenham

Oliver Skipp scored his first senior goal to seal three more points for Norwich City at Birmingham on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder, whose currently on a season-long loan from Tottenham, has started all 32 of the Canaries Championship matches, making a huge impression on the Championship in what’s his first taste of regular first-team action.

Skipp has previously made the occasional appearance for Spurs, but only managed to establish himself as a regular following his move to Carrow Road.

And Skipp finally ended his wait for his first career goal last night – tapping home Lukas Rupp’s pass with seconds remaining to ensure Norwich went 10 points clear at the top of the standings.

Teemu Pukki’s brace had put the Canaries 2-1 ahead, but Skipp’s last-gasp strike made the three points safe for Daniel Farke’s team.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul took to Twitter to congratulate the Spurs man. He said: “Another massive W last night. Oliver Skipp congratulations with your 1st goal”.

Another massive W last night .. Oliver Skipp congratulations with your 1st goal 👏🏻 🔰💪🏻 #OTBC #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/jZCtWw8yMl — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) February 24, 2021

The Verdict

Skipp really has turned out to be one of the best loan signings in any Championship season, so it was great to finally see the youngster net his first goal in Norwich colours.

The midfielder will no doubt score many better in career, but given this was his first ever in senior football, perhaps none will feel more satisfactory than the one at St Andrew’s.

If Skipp does start adding goals to his game, then Tottenham really do have some player on their hands.