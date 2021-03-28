Tim Krul reveals the role he wants to hold at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has revealed he wants to stay at the club to help guide the Canaries’ next crop of young players into the senior side.

Krul has established himself as Norwich’s first choice goalkeeper since arriving at Carrow Road from Brighton in the summer of 2018.

However, there are plenty of young shot-stoppers coming through the ranks at Norwich, with Dan Barden and Archie Mair, who both recently signed new long term contracts with the Canaries.

Now it seems as though Krul is keen to play a role in helping those goalkeepers in eventually establishing themselves between the posts at senior level.

Speaking about the likes of Barden and Mair, Krul was quoted by The Pink Un as saying: “I want to guide them. I can see the talent coming through the ranks and I don’t want them to make the same mistakes I made.

“You can guide them but you can’t babysit them. But you see the steps the boys are making it is great.”

However, it is appears it is not just in goal where Krul wants to help the club’s young players, as he added: “Not just the keepers. There was Max (Aarons) and Jamal (Lewis) and even the younger ones now like Bali (Mumba) and Josh (Martin). There is a lot of exciting talent at the club.

“This is a perfect place for them to grow. When you are a young lad coming through you might not be confident enough to speak up so the older lads should be there for them.”

Since joining Norwich just under three years ago, Krul has made 113 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

As things stand, there are just over three years remaining on the Dutchman’s contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

You can’t help but admire this revelation from Krul.

There are plenty of players in his position who, perhaps understandably, would be keen to focus on their own career, but Krul is clearly keen to help Norwich’s youngster’s improve their own prospects as well.

That is something you have to praise the goalkeeper for, and it does seem to show just how much affection he has for Norwich City.

Indeed, given the desire he seemingly has to help develop the club’s players, boosting the long term outlook for the side as a whole, you feel this is only going to make him even more popular amongst those of a Norwich persuasion.