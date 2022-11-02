Tim Iroegbunam reveals main dressing room influence at QPR

Tim Iroegbunam attracted a lot of interest in the summer transfer window due to his performances for the Aston Villa, and previously West Bromwich Albion, youth sides along with some action from the fringes of the Villa first team in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old ended up moving to West London and reuniting with Mick Beale at Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan.

The ball playing central midfielder has been gradually integrated into the first team at Loftus Road, starting seven league games so far in the second tier.

Loan spells can be a huge learning experience for teenagers and Iroegbunam has been through a significant change of lifestyle at the start of this season.

The 19-year-old explained how he has settled into the new environment when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s obviously a young team here and it’s not been difficult to relate with everyone.

“We’re all together.

“I’m just trying to do what I do best out on the pitch, and I think I’ve coped relatively well.

“This is my first professional season where I am playing in three-game weeks.

“I’m learning just how important recovery is, because it’ll affect you if you don’t.

“I’ve settled in well considering that I’m living away from my family for the first time.

“I live at ‘home’, and I’ve had to get used to being away from that.

“I have to say that Leon (Balogun) has helped me an awful lot.

“He always messages me and asks if I’d like to go for something to eat.

“Stuff like that helps you to settle in and makes you feel part of a team.

“He’s always onto me.

“Sometimes we argue, but I know he just wants to inspire me and get the best out of me.

“It’s about standards, it’s about body language, and he’s always pushing me to get the best out of me.

“I’m also close with Ethan (Laird), we’re around the same age.

“He’s also done well.”

Iroegbunam is of Nigerian heritage and may have even cheered on the Super Eagles at times in recent years when Leon Balogun was a regular in their backline.

Balogun, 34, played in the latter stages of the Europa League for Rangers last term and has represented his country 46 times, his depth of knowledge of football on the pitch and as a career should be a great helping hand for Iroegbunam as he steps up to the senior game.

The Verdict

Iroegbunam’s ability and potential was clear to see very soon after he made his debut for the R’s.

His physical profile is very impressive for a 19-year-old and as a midfielder he can do it all, so comfortable with the ball at his feet, intelligent out of possession and able to stop opposition attacks where necessary, along with an excellent eye for a pass.

QPR will be targeting a top six finish in the Championship given the way that they have started the campaign under Beale and Iroegbunam is quickly becoming a crucial part of the starting XI.

Contracted at Villa Park until the summer of 2027, the future is looking very bright for the England youth international.