Tim Iroegbunam pens message to QPR supporters after netting winner against Watford

Tim Iroegbunam has taken to Instagram to praise Queens Park Rangers’ fans for the support that they illustrated during the club’s clash with Watford.

Iroegbunam helped the R’s secure all three points in their showdown with the Hornets yesterday by scoring what turned out to be the winning goal at Loftus Road.

The midfielder slotted an effort beyond Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the 15th minute of this fixture.

Following Iroegbunam’s strike, Osman Kakay went close to doubling his side’s advantage before the break as his effort narrowly missed the target.

Imran Louza squandered a good opportunity to level proceedings in the second-half as he headed wide from Joao Pedro’s cross.

Sinclair Armstrong was then denied in the closing stages of the game by Bachmann.

As a result of their 1-0 victory over the Hornets, QPR moved up to 19th in the Championship standings and are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The R’s will be looking to back up this win by securing a positive result in their meeting with Blackpool on Tuesday.

After his side’s clash with Watford, Iroegbunam opted to take to Instagram to share a message with QPR’s fans.

The midfielder posted: “Another goal and finally a win.

“Fans were fantastic.

“U’rsss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Iroegbunam (@tim.iro8)

The Verdict

After failing to win any of their previous 13 games at this level, QPR finally gave their supporters something to shout about yesterday in their showdown with Watford.

A stand-out performer on Saturday, Iroegbunam made two tackles, completed two dribbles and provided one key pass as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.84.

Having scored in two of his last three league appearances for the R’s, the 19-year-old will be confident in his ability to make a difference in the club’s upcoming league fixtures.

By using the momentum gained from their win over Watford to their advantage, QPR could go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship between now and the end of the campaign with Gareth Ainsworth at the helm.

Iroegbunam meanwhile will be aiming to continue to make strides in terms of his development ahead of his return to Aston Villa later this year.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club