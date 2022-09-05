Tim Iroegbunam issues message to QPR supporters after making R’s debut

Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam has issued a message to Queens Park Rangers supporters after the midfielder made his R’s debut at the weekend.

The 19-year-old joined Michael Beale’s side on loan from Villa on transfer deadline day and got 20 minutes of Championship action just two days after signing on the dotted line.

Unfortunately for Iroegbunam and his teammates, it came in a 1-0 defeat away at Swansea City.

Speaking on social media today, the 19-year-old issued an 11-word message in the aftermath of his club debut.

“Happy to make my debut @QPR,” Iroegbunam wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunate result, fans were class👏🏾.”

The midfielder must have had an impressive outing in his 20 minute substitute appearance as he has earned high praise from his boss after the weekend’s match.

Michael Beale, though, was keen to ensure that the midfielder wasn’t rushed into action.

Speaking after the match, he said, via BirminghamLive: “Tim’s a very good player and we’re fortunate to have him.

“We can’t rush him.

“He’s 19 but I think he’s going to have a good season here with us.

“He showed that he can pick a pass and that he can also travel with the football. Let’s just give these boys a chance.”

QPR next face Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road in Championship action this weekend.

No doubt R’s fans will be keen to see more of Tim Iroegbunam in the fixture.

The Verdict

It was excellent to see Tim Iroegbunam make his QPR debut at the weekend, even if it was during a defeat.

The midfielder joins the Championship side with big potential and you’d love him to be able to have a breakout year and start fulfilling it right before our eyes.

It does seem as though R’s fans may have to be patient to see him start though, given the above comments from boss Micheal Beale.

Nevertheless, sooner rather than later, you feel Iroegbunam will force Beale’s hand in terms of giving him a start, with his ability and potential too much for the R’s boss to ignore going forwards.