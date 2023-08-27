As is often the case in the wake of a relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, Leicester City have seen plenty of players depart the club during this summer's transfer window.

Winger Harvey Barnes has joined Newcastle United, while James Maddison and Youri Tielemans have also returned to the Premier League with Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively.

Elsewhere, Jonny Evans has also moved on and is in contention for a return to Manchester United, while another centre-back, Caglar Soyuncu, has joined Atletico Madrid.

Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy, and Ayoze Perez are also among those to have moved on from The King Power Stadium since the end of last season.

However, it seems that with the transfer window still open until the end of this month, the departures from Leicester may not be done there just yet, with Timothy Castagne another who could potentially be on the move.

Fulham, Timothy Castagne latest

Earlier this summer, it was reports from The Evening Standard claimed that Fulham, along with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, were interested in a move for Castagne.

As yet, no deal to allow the Belgium international to leave Leicester has been agreed, although it seems the Cottagers have not yet given up in their pursuit of a deal for the 27-year-old.

According to a recent update from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (21/08, 12:11), Fulham are still interested in signing Castagne before the window closes at the end of this month.

Indeed, it is thought that the West London club have already held initial talks with Leicester about a move for the right-back.

Castagne joined Leicester from Atalanta back in the summer of 2020, for a fee reported to be worth in the region of £22million.

Since then, the Belgian has gone on to make 112 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in that time.

However, Castagne has yet to make an appearance for Leicester under new manager Enzo Maresca this season, which could potentially hint at his future beyond this transfer window lying elsewhere.

That is despite the fact that there are still two years remaining on Castagne's contract with Leicester, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

But just how much is the right-back earning thanks to that contract he is currently on at Leicester?

Here, we've taken a look at what Football Salary and Finance website Capology has to say about Castagne in order to help find out, although it must be noted that these figures are an estimate, and not definitive.

What does Timothy Castagne earn?

According to current figures from Capology, Castagne is currently being paid £65,000 per week by Leicester City.

That works out at a salary of £3.38 million per year. With two years remaining on his deal, that means Castagne would stand to be paid £6.76 million by Leicester were he to see out his current deal, which may not happen amid that interest from Fulham.

Those figures put Castagne ninth on the list of the Foxes' highest earners, with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet and Jannik Vestergaard said to be earning more than the Belgian.