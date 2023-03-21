Millwall are going great guns in the Championship heading into the March international break, despite a surprise defeat to Huddersfield Town in their most recent fixture.

Gary Rowett's side are sixth in the table and dreaming of a shot at the Premier League later in 2023.

However, with a pin in the fixture list this international break, there's been a chance to reflect, with Millwall sharing footage of their famous 4-1 win over bitter rivals West Ham United during the 2003/04 season.

That day there was a goal from Nick Chadwick and an own goal from Christian Dailly in Millwall's favour. Marlon Harwood had scored for West Ham, too, but the day belonged to Tim Cahill, who scored a brace and stole the headlines, despite missing a penalty.

Naturally, Millwall wanted to highlight Cahill's impressive left-footed volley for 3-1 on the afternoon on social media, which prompted a response from the Australian on Twitter.

That season Millwall finished 10th in the table and four points outside the play-offs. West Ham finished fourth, yet lost the play-off final 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

This season, as West Ham sit 18th in the Premier League table and enter the final 12 games of the season with relegation a possibility, Millwall are eyeing a top-flight promotion under Rowett.

The Lions have picked up 60 points from their 38 games so far this season, establishing a three-point lead over Norwich in seventh.

The Verdict

What a day this was for Millwall.

The 2003/04 season was obviously a remarkable one in their history, with Dennis Wise leading them in a player-manager role.

They reached the FA Cup final and were in contention for the play-offs for much of the season.

In addition to that there was also a famous win over Millwall and a date to look back on fondly.

It really is the perfect tonic for an international break if you're of a Millwall persuasion.

