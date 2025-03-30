While Tim Cahill is remembered by football fans around the world for his trademark corner flag celebration, he actually had an iconic celebration for Millwall, long before his Everton days.

The Australian’s routine that saw him punch the corner flag is instantly recognisable, but Millwall fans remember him for a different celebration.

Cahill netted the only goal of the game to see off Sunderland in the 2004 FA Cup semi-final, sending the Lions to their first ever final in the competition.

He ran the length of the pitch with his shirt off and, although they were ultimately beaten by Manchester United in the final, it is a moment that remains etched into the history of the South London outfit.

Cahill provided Millwall with an iconic moment

It is no surprise at all that their cup run in 2004 remains an immense source of pride for the Millwall faithful. The Lions became the first side from outside the top flight to play in the FA Cup final since 1982.

They saw off Walsall, Telford United, Burnley, Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland on their way to the showpiece final, where they were eventually defeated 3-0 by Manchester United, despite holding out for over 40 minutes at 0-0.

Although their run ultimately ended in disappointment, Millwall did at least receive something for their efforts. With United having already qualified for the Champions League, they received a place in the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) – their first ever taste of European football.

The lasting image of that campaign remains for many fans, the sight of Cahill with his shirt scrunched up, and his arms held aloft, running down the pitch.

It was the biggest moment he produced across his spell at Millwall, where he netted 56 goals throughout his time at the club.

After first joining as a 19-year-old back in 1998, Cahill went on to spend six years with the Bermondsey club, and he became a hugely popular figure before his move to Everton.

Cahill also became an important figure for Everton

After impressing in the Championship over several seasons, Cahill finally got his shot at the Premier League when Everton bought him for a fee in the region of £1.5million ahead of the 2004/05 season.

He was an instant hit at Goodison Park, ending his debut campaign with 11 league goals.

He went on to notch eight or more league goals four times over the course of his spell on Merseyside – an impressive feat for a midfielder.

Tim Cahill Everton & Millwall Stats (as per Transfermarkt) Club Games Goals Everton 278 68 Millwall 249 56

Cahill captained Everton on several occasions and even represented them in Europe over the course of his eight-year stint with the club. By the time he moved on to a new opportunity, he had become a firm fan favourite in the blue half of Liverpool.

After leaving Everton, Cahill enjoyed spells with the likes of New York Red Bulls, Shanghai Shenhua and Melbourne City, before he briefly returned to Millwall as a 38-year-old in 2018.

While he is extremely well-known among English football fans, Cahill also has a big reputation at international level.

He scored his country’s first ever World Cup goal in Germany in 2006. However, his most famous goal in a Socceroos shirt is surely his thumping volley against the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup, which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Australia’s main hope for almost an entire footballing generation, Cahill represented his country at four different World Cups and remains their all-time record goalscorer.

We've seen that corner flag punch-up numerous times over Cahill's career, but at Millwall, it will always be a very different celebration they remember most.