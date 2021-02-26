Tight prediction made for QPR’s trip to face Birmingham City on Saturday

EFL Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for Birmingham City’s clash with QPR on Saturday, suggesting that it will end as a 1-1 draw.

Birmingham host the R’s looking to pick up a result for just the second time in their last five games and claim a win which would be their second in nine Championship matches.

Aitor Karanka’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday in a tight relegation clash last weekend but were comprehensively defeated by league leaders Norwich City in midweek.

They welcome a QPR side to St Andrew’s that have been absolutely flying recently – winning four of their last five, including victories against promotion chasers Watford, Brentford, and Bournemouth.

Mark Warburton’s side were held to a goalless draw at Deepdale on Wednesday evening and, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted they’ll only get a point against the Blues, suggesting the game will end 1-1.

That result could move Karanka’s side three points clear of the bottom three, though it is unlikely to help the R’s close the nine-point gap between them and the play-off places.

The Verdict

Birmingham have certainly shown more mettle over the past week and their win against Wednesday last weekend could prove vital, as long as they can back it up with more results moving forward.

The in-form R’s look likely to be a tough proposition but Karanka’s side will take hope from the fact that all their recent games have been tight.

A result doesn’t look off the cards for the Blues here, particularly if they’re on song going forward.

For the visitors, this is exactly the sort of game they simply have to be winning if they’re going to make a late charge for the play-offs.