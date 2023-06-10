AC Milan have made out-of-contract Leicester City man Youri Tielemans their top target as they look to win the race for the midfielder.

Tielemans is also said to prefer making the move to the Rossoneri despite links to Jose Mourinho's Roma , but many other clubs are said to be able to offer more to the midfielder than the outfit from the Italian capital as the midfielder is reported to have aims of a £150,000 per week salary.

Will Youri Tielemans make a move to AC Milan?

With Leicester already confirming his departure on the club's official website via their retained list, the ball is firmly in the Belgian's court as he plots his move away from The Foxes.

Milan's chief scout Geoffrey Moncada has known Tielemans for a long-period of time having worked at AS Monaco whilst the Belgian was considerably talked about as one of the game's future wonderkids. Moncada will be hoping he can use this prior link to entice him to make the move to the San Siro. Due to the fast-pace nature of the club's interest, Milan are now firmly high up in the queue for Tielemans' services, according to Sports Zone.

How would Youri Tielemans benefit AC Milan?

Milan will be looking for reinforcements in their midfield as both Tiemoue Bakayoko and Aster Vranckx will leave the San Siro at the end of the month, whilst the influential Ismaël Bennacer is out injured until late in the year.

Due to the lower cost as a result of his imminent contract expiration, this makes Tielemans a standout target for the Italian giants compared to any other midfielders, and the club are 'seriously trying' to make the transfer happen.

Which other clubs are interested in signing Youri Tielemans?

There are also many other suitors circling around the midfielder as teams in various European competitions next season look to add strength in depth to their squads in order to compete.

Turkish giants Galatasary have been reported to have offered a four-year deal to the Belgian by Turkish outlet Sabah, but due to the links to Premier League clubs as well as Milan it seems highly unlikely that Tielemans will be plying his trade at the Nef Stadium.

Closer to home, Aston Villa were the first club in the Premier League to have interest, and are still looking to bolster an already strong midfield with the addition of Tielemans, in what they would hope is a carbon copy of Boubacar Kamara's free transfer success twelve months ago.