‘Ticks that box emphatically’ – Derby County receive boost over previous transfer target: The verdict

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has announced that he is leaving the League One side when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 27-year-old has impressed for the Tangerines this season, scoring 18 goals in his 36 appearances, but announced today on Instagram that he would be leaving at the end of his current deal.

That means Gnanduillet will become a free agent at the end of the month, which may draw the attention of the clubs that have shown an interest in the past.

Among those are Derby County, who were linked with a move for the striker in January. But should the Rams renew their interest in Gnanduillet?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

I’m not sold on Gnanduillet and his suitability to stepping up to the Championship with a club like Derby, particularly when you look at some of the other options available to Cocu.

Gnanduillet is a good striker, there’s no denying that, but is he any better than Jack Marriott? Not in my eyes.

Marriott did exceptionally well during his first year at Pride Park and although he isn’t impacting those big games in his second year, he’s still learning and Derby’s faith would be better placed in Marriott than chasing Gnanduillet.

I’ve no doubt we will see the striker in the Championship next season, but Derby just doesn’t feel the right fit.

George Dagless

There’s a good case for this. It’s a pretty logical conclusion to come to if you think about it.

Derby could see Chris Martin leave the club in the summer after what has been a decent season from the target man and suddenly they’ll need a new focal point to their attack.

I think Wayne Rooney will be wanting to remain deeper in his final years as a player and if Cocu still wants that kind of powerful number nine that Martin is, Gnanduillet ticks that box emphatically.

He’s a powerful player and on a free could be worth a punt.

George Harbey

I think Derby should approach this transfer with caution.

There’s no denying that Gnanduillet has enjoyed a really promising campaign in League One, scoring plenty of goals for Blackpool and establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the league.

But aside from this season, Gnanduillet has never really been prolific, and I have my doubts about him being able to step up to the Championship if he made the move to Pride Park.

If they want to show ambition, they should go in for another League One forward in Ivan Toney, as I think he’d be a much more reliable option.