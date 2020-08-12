‘Ticks plenty of boxes’ – West Brom eyeing move for in-demand player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have registered their interest in signing Gent full-back Milad Mohammadi according to a report from Football Insider.

The Baggies are preparing for life back in the Premier League after they won promotion from the Championship this term under the guidance of Slaven Bilic.

Leeds United are also interested in signing Mohammadi during the summer transfer window, but West Brom have now entered the race to sign the left-back.

The Telegraph have previously reported that West Brom are willing to listen to offers for Kieran Gibbs ahead of the summer transfer window as they plan for a return to the top-flight.

But would Mohammadi be a good addition to the West Brom squad ahead of the new season?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

West Brom need to add some more quality at full-back and signing Mohammadi would certainly help them do that.

The 26-year-old clearly has something about him as he appears to have turned some heads with his performances for Gent last season with Leeds United also keen.

With Nathan Ferguson and Lee Peltier leaving the club, Bilic needs to bolster his options at full-back and Mohammadi, who is capable of playing on both flanks, looks a good signing in that regard.

My main concern would be whether he’s good enough for the Premier League.

Having spent the last few years in Russia before making the switch to Belgium, this is certainly a risk for the Baggies.

Are these facts about West Brom actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

George Dagless:

They need a left-back so it makes sense.

He’s a quick, workman like player in that role and can also play a bit further forwards up the left flank too.

That ticks plenty of boxes, then, with West Brom looking for a new option down that left hand side.

Personally, I think a Rico Henry type signing would actually be better for them but, if they cannot get him, I don’t think the Iranian international would be an awful option at all.