“Ticks all the boxes” – Stoke City set sights on Derby County player: The verdict

Stoke City are weighing up a potential summer move for Derby County full-back Nathan Byrne, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Potters are not the only Championship club in pursuit, with Millwall and Preston North End also monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at Pride Park.

With a contract that is set to expire next month, Byrne will be available on a free transfer and could prove to be a shred pick-up for a second-tier outfit.

Byrne featured 41 times in the Championship for the Rams last season, emerging as one of the club’s better performers during the 2021/22 campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Stoke’s interest in the Derby full-back…

Adam Jones

The right wing-back spot is one that definitely needs filling and he would be a great addition to the Potters’ cause, though he will need to make the adaptation to playing in a more advanced role after playing in a back four for Derby during the 2021/22 campaign.

With Tom Ince leaving as well, he won’t be an option on the right-hand side either so this would be a much-needed signing and on a free transfer, this is a move worth making.

Stoke will only have a limited budget to work with too, so this is an ideal addition and at 29, he still has plenty of years left in the tank.

It’s a no-brainer if they can beat other sides to his signature, though he will be hoping to add more goals and assists to his game.

Ben Wignall

In my eyes, this would be a very good move for Stoke.

If Michael O’Neill is going to stick with a 3-5-2 formation going into the 2022-23 Championship season, then he needs some new right wing-backs with Tommy Smith being released this summer.

The ideal fit for that position is someone who is quick and has a real knack of going forward and putting in crosses for strikers, and Byrne ticks all the boxes.

Byrne will be 30 years old next week and that means he would have no resale value going forwards, but experience is important to bring in for Stoke to blend in with their talented young players, and signing Derby’s Player of the Year from last season wouldn’t be a bad way to go about things.

Carla Devine

Nathan Byrne has been a key part of Derby’s side this season being a mainstay in the squad and given their relegation to League One, it would be no surprise to see him rise back up to the Championship.

Furthermore, following Tommy Smith’s departure from Stoke, there is a clear spot for Byrne in the side and you can imagine he would go on to be a mainstay in their side too.

The Potters also play with wing-backs which would suit the 29-year-old’s preferred way of playing as he does provide an attacking side to his game too.

Therefore, this seems like a good signing which would benefit the player allowing him to continue playing in the Championship as well as fitting well into the side.