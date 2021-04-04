‘Ticks all the boxes’ – QPR keeping tabs on 12-goal EFL midfielder: The verdict

Chris Gallagher

This is exactly the sort of signing the club should be looking to make.

We all know that QPR don’t have the budget to compete with the top clubs in the Championship, so it’s about being smart, identifying bargains and finding young talents.

Twine ticks all the boxes on that front. He has shone in League One and Two this season, handling the step up with ease, and he’s ready to take the next step.

You only have to look at some of the goals he has scored this season to see that he is a quality footballer, and playing with better players should take his game up another level.

There’s uncertainty surrounding a lot of QPR’s players right now, with several individuals only on loan, but no matter what happens, they will need another attack-minded midfielder.

Looking in the lower leagues, Twine is one of the standout players in this position and this would be an exciting signing for the R’s, and he has the potential to improve given his age.

Jordan Rushworth

Twine seems on paper at least to be the exact right profile of signing that the Rs should be aiming for this summer.

QPR have already shown that they have the right sort of setup to bring in and develop promising young players and then sell them on for a profit and that the 21-year-old could well be another to add to that potential list in the next few years.

The midfielder has been enjoying a good second half of the season with Swindon, despite them struggling near the bottom of the League One table.

He has shown that he has quality in possession and that he can also have an eye for a goal from the middle of the park.

Mark Warburton could be the right sort of coach to get the best out of those qualities within his system at QPR.

Having already shown impressive form in League Two on with Newport County in the first half of the season, Twine looks a player who is capable of handling moves to different clubs and different levels and take it in his stride.

You could therefore see him coming into QPR full of confidence and belief in his abilities.

Whether he is ready to make the jump up to the Championship and be a regular at that level remains to be seen, but given he is just 21-years-old there would be plenty of time for him to mature into life in the English second tier.

Twine looks like a signing that could be a major positive for the Rs if they can pull it off.