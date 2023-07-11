This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are one of several sides keen on Coventry City forward Matt Godden this summer with his contract expiring due to expire in 2024.

That is according to DerbyshireLive, who report that both the R's and fellow Championship rivals Ipswich Town are keen on the experienced forward.

Their report comes after Alan Nixon via Patreon initially claimed that Godden was fancied by Derby County.

The 31-year-old scored eight league goals and registered four league assists in 30 Championship appearances last season.

As touched upon above, his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena is due to expire next summer, alerting clubs to the possibility of signing him this summer and tempting Coventry to cash in.

Would Matt Godden be a good signing for QPR?

With the links to QPR in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not the Sky Blues striker would be a good signing for Gareth Ainsworth's side this summer.

Brett Worthington

Adam Jones This could be an excellent signing for QPR.Godden has proven over the last few seasons that he is a striker who is very capable at this level.In the last two Championship seasons, Godden has scored 20 goals combined, so when you look at the QPR team and see their lack of goals in the squad, the 31-year-old is very much needed.The Rs can’t afford to just rely on Lyndon Dykes to be the man to score their goals; as he showed last season, he struggled to do that.So it is crucial that they add more firepower, and in Godden they are getting a player who can operate as a lone striker but can also play in a two-man attack.When you consider what Gareth Ainsworth wants and expects from his forwards, Godden seemingly ticks all the boxes.

Godden is a frustrating player because he can be wonderful and prolific when in top form.However, he doesn't often play 40-46 game seasons and that's a worry for Gareth Ainsworth's side - because they need reliable forward who can come in and take the burden off Lyndon Dykes to produce.If they are to bring Godden in, they shouldn't be looking to pay too much and they should look to bring other forwards in as well.The one real positive about the forward is the fact he's been part of a side that have been on the rise for some time. If he can bring that winning mentality to Loftus Road, it could be a game-changer for QPR who struggled for much of last term. Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a good addition for QPR.Following the departure of Chris Martin, at present, the club's options in the striking department are looking rather thin outside of Lyndon Dykes.Of course, Sinclair Armstrong is a fantastic young talent, but at 20, it is hard to say the club can yet rely on him.Godden, meanwhile, is reliable, and although not always the most prolific forward, he works hard and on his day can be a real handful for opposition defenders.I get the feeling he'd be a player Gareth Ainsworth would really like and as such, think this would be a good deal for QPR at present.