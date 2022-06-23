“Ticks all the boxes” – Preston North End fan pundit reacts as club secure deal for 25-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End announced the signing of Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has played 88 times in the Championship previously, in various loan spells away from the Magpies but will finally settle down away from St James’ Park at Deepdale next season.

The prolific England youth international has been building towards vying for a number one spot in the Premier League for some years now, but has taken the decision to drop down to the second tier and Ryan Lowe’s exciting project at Preston.

FLW’s North End fan pundit Sam Weeden was delighted by the signing to replace Daniel Iversen between the sticks.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “Regarding Freddie Woodman, I think it’s an absolutely outstanding piece of business by Preston North End.

“Daniel Iversen obviously won Player of the Year last year and I think at the end of the season there was a real hope that Preston could bring Iversen back, even though at the time it was quite understandably unrealistic, Ryan Lowe even said that he was too good for the Championship.

“Obviously, as much as we were disappointed about that, it was really good to see that we’ve found a goalkeeper who can step in and be a long term replacement.

“Because that’s something we’ve not been able to do in quite a while, Freddie Woodman I think ticks all the boxes, he’s got really good Championship experience at Swansea, he’s at a really good age, has previously won the Golden Glove as well which is a bonus.

“The fact that we’ve got him on a permanent deal as well, makes me think it’s outstanding business by Preston.

“I do not think there’s anyone out there who thinks we could’ve bought a better replacement for Daniel Iversen.

“It’s a real coup and I’m over the moon we’ve signed him.

“A lot of Championship clubs will envy the fact we’ve bought him in on a permanent.”