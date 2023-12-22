Highlights Jay Stansfield would be a great addition for Ipswich Town due to his potential and all-round game.

Ipswich's top scoring record and chance creation would likely improve Stansfield's goal record if he joins.

Getting a deal over the line for Stansfield would be a big coup for Ipswich.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Fulham striker Jay Stansfield would be an excellent signing for Ipswich Town.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys have made an enquiry about Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City.

Stansfield scored nine goals in 39 appearances for Exeter City in League One last season before joining the Blues on a season-long loan in August, and he has adapted well to the Championship.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and registered one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham this season, including netting in the 2-2 draw against Ipswich at St Andrew's in November.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna could be given up to £3 million to spend on a striker in the January transfer window, with the club willing to pay up to £15,000 per week in wages, but the East Anglian Daily Times report that they could even go beyond that.

Ipswich currently sit second in the Championship table, 10 points clear of third-placed Leeds United and fourth-placed Southampton, and they are back in action with a huge game against the Whites at Elland Road on Saturday.

Palmer: Stansfield would be perfect for Ipswich Town

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Stansfield would be a good signing for Ipswich, but he questioned whether the Tractor Boys would be able to afford the striker.

"Ipswich Town have reportedly made an enquiry about Fulham and current Birmingham loanee Jay Stansfield ahead of the January transfer window," Palmer said.

"So far this season, he's scored five goals and provided one assist for Birmingham, and one of those goals came against Ipswich.

"He ticks all of Kieran's boxes, he's young, hungry and athletic.

"I think he would be a good signing for Ipswich, but it's unclear at this point whether Fulham would consider selling the young player as he's under contract until the summer of 2027.

"Ipswich apparently have a war chest of £3 million to buy a striker, and I think it would take considerably more than that for Fulham to part with young Jay."

Would Jay Stansfield be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Stansfield would be a great addition for Ipswich.

He is a player with huge potential, and while he is not the most prolific scorer, his all-round game would be incredibly useful for the Tractor Boys.

Stansfield has been playing in a Birmingham side that have struggled in recent months under Wayne Rooney, but Ipswich are the top scorers in the Championship and they create plenty of chances, so Stansfield's goal record would likely improve should he make the move to Portman Road.

Fulham may be reluctant to allow Stansfield to depart permanently, but it would be a big coup for the Tractor Boys if they can get a deal over the line.