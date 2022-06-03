“Ticks a lot of boxes” – Sheffield United weigh up move for League One defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are weighing up a summer move for MK Dons defender Harry Darling, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Blades are set to face competition from a higher division though, with Brighton & Hove Albion also credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Emerging as one of the brightest stars in League One last season, Darling featured 41 times in the centre of the Buckinghamshire club’s defence, developing at a rapid rate next to the experienced Dean Lewington.

Darling joined MK Dons from Cambridge United halfway during the 2020-21 campaign, hitting excellent heights with the Dons since then.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield United’s interest in the exciting MK Dons defender…

Billy Mulley

Harry Darling would be an excellent addition anywhere within the Championship, with the young defender possessing the ability in the here and now, and the incredibly high ceiling to justify a second tier move.

Dominating his aerial and defensive duels, he has also proven to be a real threat when attacking set-pieces during the 2021/22 campaign, netting seven league goals.

An excellent ball carrier, Darling has great levels of technical ability, and can often be found marauding down the pitch with the ball at his feet.

He also plays with a very good level of maturity, showing intelligence all over the pitch.

Darling is someone who ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to Sheffield United, and he would provide the Blades’ defence with a more youthful option with an eye on the future.

Adam Jones

This would be a much-needed signing for the Blades with Paul Heckingbottom needing to address his centre-back area.

Scoring 10 goals in all competitions last term, Darling is not only a valuable contributor defensively but also going forward, making him the complete package and that is something the Blades can benefit from if they bring him in.

At 22 as well, he will only get better and there may be a possibility to sell him on for a lot more in the future, so this is a deal that makes sense.

Swansea don’t seem to be moving for him yet, so this is a deal the South Yorkshire side should be looking to get over the line quickly.

Declan Harte

This would be a very solid signing for the Blades to make, with Darling having performed well in a great MK Dons side.

Despite the club failing to earn promotion to the Championship, Darling showed he is ready to take the step up to the second division this season.

United would be a great next step, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side built on a solid defensive base.

At 22-years old, the centre-back would be a great fit as the future of that defence and could become quite an important player in the side.