‘Ticks a lot of boxes’ – Nottingham Forest target swoop for 6-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are one of four Championship clubs in the running to sign Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Blog (16th June, 12:13pm).

The 26-year-old has only been at the Chairboys for one season, with Gareth Ainsworth bringing him in last summer to bolster his strike-force ahead of their Championship campaign.

Whilst he may have only scored six times in the 2020-21 campaign, Ikpeazu impressed as a target man, with his strength and hold-up play the biggest factors in his good performances.

Forest, along with rivals Derby County, Millwall and Middlesbrough have apparently taken note of Ikpeazu now and are looking at him as a potential transfer target this summer.

Would he be a good addition to Chris Hughton’s squad though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Ikpeazu is a player that impressed me last season for Wycombe. I thought he was a real handful on the occasions I watched him and I can see why there’s a fair bit of Championship interest bubbling away in him.

Personally, I’m not convinced he’s exactly what Forest need this summer in terms of a frontline striker, but he’s more of a useful squad option for Chris Hughton to potentially lean on.

The 26-year-old scored six goals last season in the Championship and that, behind a leading 10-15 goal striker, would be extremely useful.

Importantly, it isn’t going to break the bank at Forest either, allowing for those more luxury signings that are going to put the Reds into play-off contention.

It’s the type of deal that ticks a lot of boxes.

Nottingham Forest quiz: One question about every player in the Reds’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 Which club did Tobias Figueiredo join Nottingham Forest from? Porto Sporting Lisbon Benfica Braga

George Harbey

First and foremost, Forest definitely need to bring in a new striker, or maybe even two this summer. Lewis Grabban is 33, Glenn Murray has now retired, and Lyle Taylor’s future looks uncertain.

Ikpeazu isn’t the most prolific of centre forwards, but what he is is a powerful frontman who can act as a real focal point up top.

He is a strong, powerful player who possesses real physical prowess and aerial threat, which are traits Forest don’t really have within their attacking armory at the moment.

But he only scored six goals last season, and for a Forest side which only managed to score 37 goals in the Championship, they need someone who can come in and push towards the 20-goal mark.

He would be a decent option to have, but as a regular starter, I am not so sure.

Adam Jones

Although Lyle Taylor only joined Forest last summer from Charlton Athletic, a disappointing season has already put his future in danger at the City Ground. This, combined with Glenn Murray’s retirement makes it imperative the East Midlands side invest properly in a new forward.

So, in that sense, his signing would definitely be welcomed by Forest fans and they would have the money needed to make this deal happen. If Taylor does end up at Stoke City, Forest will be able to utilise this money to up their offer to Wycombe Wanderers, in the hope of fending off Derby County, Middlesbrough and Millwall in their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

While his six goals last season isn’t exactly an impressive stat, people must consider the fact the forward was playing for a side battling relegation and with the likes of Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban, he’s likely to improve on that record if he’s given a sufficient chance to do so.

And if Ikpeazu can bring over some of the team spirit the Chairboys had last season in the face of great adversity, that can only be a plus for Hughton’s side. Negotiating a wage package shouldn’t be too difficult either – and with Wycombe back in League One – they might be able to agree a reasonably cheap deal with Gareth Ainsworth’s side.