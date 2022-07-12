“Ticks a lot of boxes” – MK Dons set to win race to secure Aston Villa transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

MK Dons are set to win the race to sign Aston Villa forward Louie Barry on a loan deal this summer.

As per FLW sources, as reported yesterday, the Dons are set to beat Charlton Athletic to signing the 19-year-old on a season-long loan.

Barry spent time on loan in League One last term with Ipswich, but things did not work out as planned, with the young forward making just six appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys.

The youngster then dropped down to Swindon Town in League Two and found form, netting six times in 16 fourth-tier outings.

With the above in mind, we asked some of our writers if they felt Barry was ready for the step up to League One.

Billy Mulley

I think this will be an excellent signing for the Buckinghamshire club ahead of what is expected to be another push for promotion.

Able to operate anywhere across the frontline, the teenager will provide the Dons with versatility and adaptability, all whilst bolstering their attacking options.

An excellent ball carrier, and developing a knack for scoring goals, Barry is someone who is now at the right stage of his young career to operate at the top-end of League One.

Relentless and a harrier off the ball, Barry ticks a lot of boxes for Liam Manning and could enjoy an excellent campaign at the Stadium MK.

Not only is this an excellent signing because of the calibre of player that is arriving, it is an impressive coup because of the third-tier competition that surfaced for him.

Quiz: 23 things literally every MK Dons fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 1) When were MK Dons formed? 2004 2005 2006 2007

Carla Devine

Louie Barry would be a great loan signing for MK Dons.

In League Two with Swindon last season, the 19-year-old was able to find the net six times in 16 appearances and given a full season loan, you can imagine that would only increase.

The youngster has had some remarkable goal returns throughout seasons in his career so far and he will be hoping he can now prove his talent in senior football at a consistent level.

Given his loan spell with Ipswich Town in the first bit of last season didn’t go to plan and he made just two league appearances, you can understand why there may be uncertainty about his ability to adapt to the league.

However, with some confidence under his belt from his spell with Swindon, he will be looking to hit the ground running and further build off these performances.

Josh Cole

This is somewhat of a risky move by MK Dons as Louie Barry failed to make a lasting impression at this level during his spell at Ipswich Town last season.

Before being recalled by Aston Villa, the 19-year-old only managed to make two appearances in the third-tier due to the presence of Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott.

Having previously managed to get the best out of the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling, Dons head coach Liam Manning will be confident in his ability to further Barry’s development.

If the forward is able to adapt to life in League One, he could eventually go on to become a key player for MK Dons as they aim to launch another push for promotion.