“Ticks a lot of boxes” – Middlesbrough linked with move for Newcastle United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are set to make a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, as per the Northern Echo.

The Northern Echo state that Darlow is top of Boro’s goalkeeping shortlist heading into the summer.

Chris Wilder is seeking an alternative to Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, with neither man seemingly able to offer what Wilder wants from the man in-between the sticks at the Championship club.

Darlow has made just eight first team appearances for Newcastle United this season.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Boro’s links with the Magpies shot-stopper.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing.

Darlow is a decent goalkeeper but I do think he needs to be moving away from Newcastle United in the near future to ensure he gets the most out of his playing career.

He is good enough to be starting regularly in the Sky Bet Championship and I think he would be the best option Middlesbrough would have at their club if he signed for them.

Boro seem willing to listen to offers for their current goalkeepers and I think that says a fair deal about the current state of play there, and suggests Darlow would probably play regularly for them.

I think he’s a really solid goalkeeper, and potentially therefore a really solid signing.

Carla Devine

The signing of Karl Darlow would make sense for Middlesbrough. Darlow played as first choice goalkeeper for Newcastle United in the season they were promoted from the Championship meaning he has the experience and quality to succeed at this level.

Not only that, but Darlow also made 25 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League after having to step up with injuries in the squad, and the 31-year-old impressed.

Furthermore, Darlow isn’t the first choice goalkeeper at Newcastle and since their takeover, it would be highly unlikely to see him come into favour again at the club especially when they also have Freddie Woodman as an understudy keeper.

Therefore, this move would make sense for both the player and the club.

Alfie Burns

It’s 100% an area of Middlesbrough’s squad that Chris Wilder will be looking to strengthen.

Joe Lumley just hasn’t really convinced since Wilder’s arrival, whilst Luke Daniels is probably someone that a promotion-chasing team should be looking to upgrade.

In terms of Darlow, then, he’d be a very good signing.

The 31-year-old has something of a point to prove given how his career with Newcastle has gone and it’d be great to see his talents in the Championship with a side with Premier League ambitions.

Furthermore, you’d imagine it’s a very doable deal given the direction that Newcastle are heading in at the moment.

It certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Boro.