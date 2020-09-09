‘Ticks a lot of boxes’ – Fresh Stoke City transfer update emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have announced the signing of Jacob Brown after signing the winger from Championship rivals Barnsley.

The 22-year-old was integral in helping the Tykes avoid relegation last term, scoring four times and adding 10 assists in the 2019/20 campaign.

Stoke announced today that Brown had become their fifth signing of the summer for an undisclosed fee.

But is it a good signing for the Potters?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

This could be a good signing.

He’s a good young player and I think it’s what Stoke need and are trying to do this summer.

Michael O’Neill has looked to shift on some of the deadwood and older players and bring in some hungrier ones that are going to get Stoke challenging for the play-off places again.

I think Brown fits exactly what they are trying to do this summer window and for the future and he’s obviously going to only get better too.

He ticks a lot of boxes so this deal for me makes sense.

Jacob Potter

I like Stoke’s thinking behind this one.

Brown has really impressed me whilst with Barnsley, and his hard work often goes unnoticed, with Cauley Woodrow often getting the credit in Gerhard Struber’s side.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Tyrese Campbell was to leave the club in the near future with Stoke, so it makes sense for the club to be targeting a move for a striker that could be available at a relatively small fee.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’s a regular starter in the Stoke team this season now the deal is completed.

Sam Rourke

I really like the look of this.

O’Neill is slowly starting to imprint his mark on the Stoke City side, and in Jacob Brown they have signed a hard-working, energetic forward that can offer a different dimension to the Potters’ attack.

Adept as playing as a forward or out wide, the 22-year-old will bolster their options and help specifically enhance their options on the flanks with it currently a position that the club could do with adding.

At his age, Brown will be hungry to impress and develop as player and he can do that in a side that will be looking for a top-six finish at the very least after a disappointing few seasons.

He offers pace, strong dribbling ability, and an eye for a goal and he offers a nice, youthful element to the Stoke set up after several more established player signings this summer.

Brown played a key role in Barnsley’s survival last season, notching an impressive nine assists and in squad with arguably better quality compared to the Tykes, he has a platform to thrive and kick on.