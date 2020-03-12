Tiago Silva update shared as Nottingham Forest return edges closer

Nottingham Forest playmaker Tiago Silva has seemingly provided fans with an insight into his recovery from injury, with the midfielder currently sidelined with appendicitis.

The Portuguese midfielder has been in fine form for the Reds since he arrived at the City Ground last summer from Feirense, contributing three goals and four assists across all competitions.

Silva’s dribbling ability and range of passing has certainly added an extra dimension to Forest’s approach play and will almost certainly be a big miss for the Reds as he recovers from his current injury issues.

Currently in the stages of his rehabilitation, Silva’s personal trainer took to Instagram today to post the following update for the Forest faithful via his story:

Silva has enjoyed a fruitful career to date, plying his trade in Portugal for much of his earlier years as a professional, turning out for the likes of Belenenses SAD and CD Feirense, winning one Portuguese second division title in the process.

Meanwhile, Lamouchi’s men will be seeking to pick up another three points this weekend as they travel to Hillsborough on Saturday to take on an out of form Sheffield Wednesday side, with doubts currently being held over whether the game will take place due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.