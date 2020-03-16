Tiago Silva sends three-word message to Nottingham Forest fans in light of recent events

Tiago Silva will be hopeful of making a full recovery from injury during the lengthy break from Championship football.

The EFL announced on Friday afternoon that fixtures were to be suspended until April 3rd at the earliest, as the country continues to combat the spread of coronavirus.

With nine matches remaining this term, Forest sit fifth in the Championship, only five points clear of seventh place and 10 points off automatic promotion.

With their next match scheduled to be against arch rivals Derby County at Pride Park, the likes of Samba Sow and Tiago Silva will be hoping to return from their spells on the sidelines.

Silva has been missing due to appendicitis, and was absent in the 2-2 away draw with Middlesbrough and the 3-0 home defeat to Millwall at the City Ground.

The Portuguese midfielder, though, seems to be itching to get back into action, taking to Instagram to send a message to Reds fans.

It remains to be seen whether the lay-off will be extended, but Sabri Lamouchi will be urging his side to respond to winning only one of their last six games and get back to their best.

The Verdict

This suspension of games is obviously really frustrating for clubs up and down the country, but it could have its benefits for Forest.

Silva and Sow are two very important games, and if their last two winless matches prove anything, it proves their two really important players.

Having them back for the final nine games, especially against Derby, could prove to be a big boost.