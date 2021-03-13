Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Thunderstrike incoming’, ‘Gonna cause chaos’ – These Derby County fans are loving what Wayne Rooney has done v Millwall

Derby County are facing a pivotal test as they welcome Millwall to Pride Park.

The Rams are currently on a poor run of form having gone four matches without a win – a sequence that has seen them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Going into the contest with the Lions Wayne Rooney’s side are six points clear of the drop zone and they’ll be hoping to get a big result against Gary Rowett’s team.

With that in mind Rooney had some big decisions to make in terms of his team selection.

But who got the nod? Let’s take a look.

Wayne Rooney has made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Barnsley midweek.

Andre Wisdom and Lee Gregory drop out of the starting XI with the striker missing due to a slight knock and the defender dropping to the bench.

They’ve been replaced by Nathan Byrne and Martyn Waghorn who come into the side.

Another big call is the decision to stick with Kelle Roos in goal despite the return of David Marshall who is on the Derby bench.

However it’s Rooney’s decision to hand Colin Kazim-Richards the captaincy for the game which has been met with delight from the supporters.

Here’s what some of them have had to say.

