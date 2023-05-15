Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Darren Moore's team selection was not to blame for Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United in their League One play-off semi-final first leg.

Posh secured an emphatic victory over the Owls at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night, despite the 19-point gap between the teams in the table.

Peterborough took full advantage of goalkeeping mistakes and poor defending from Wednesday as they established a four-goal lead ahead of the second leg thanks to Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris, while it could have been even worse for Wednesday, with Cameron Dawson making a crucial save to deny Poku a fifth in stoppage time.

No team has ever overturned more than a two-goal deficit in play-off history, underlining the size of the task facing the Owls at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

Moore's team selection attracted criticism after he played three attackers, Callum Paterson, Josh Windass and Michael Smith, raising questions about whether he should have adopted a more cautious approach.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday midfielder Palmer says it is unfair to blame Moore's selection for the result, insisting the players must take responsibility for their performance.

"We can always talk about tactics and systems, but as far as I can see, Darren Moore set up with a 3-5-2, three centre-backs, five in the middle and two up front," Palmer said.

"I don't think that's too attacking, I think he set up to make his side difficult to beat through the middle.

"What you can't legislate for is individual mistakes, but the manager always gets the blame.

"It's a terrible result, the manager always gets the blame, but the keeper was at fault for the first goal, there was poor defending and the manager gets thrown under the bus, but the players have to take responsibility for their performances, good or bad.

"The formation had nothing to do with the performance the other night, Wednesday still had chances in the game, but they lost the game due to a goalkeeping error, poor defensive mistakes and a bit of bad luck."

Was Darren Moore to blame for Sheffield Wednesday's defeat?

Palmer is right that Moore is not solely to blame for the result on Friday night.

Moore has deployed Paterson in the midfield role behind the strikers to good effect previously and the Scotsman's performances had been excellent in recent months, so he deserved his place in the team.

If any aspect of Moore's selection should be questioned, it is perhaps the decision to play both Aden Flint and Michael Ihiekwe in the back three against the pace of Posh's attack, with Reece James representing a better option.

Wednesday were unlucky in the game, with Smith, Paterson and Ihiekwe all going close, while they arguably should have had a penalty when Marvin Johnson's strike hit Ronnie Edwards' arm on the line.

But as Palmer says, the Owls were incredibly poor defensively and while Moore cannot be absolved of blame, the players are capable of far more than what they displayed in the game and must take responsibility.